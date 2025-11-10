King Charles recently demoted his brother, Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, and served an eviction notice on the former Duke of York's home, Royal Lodge in Windsor. But according to a royal expert, King Charles and Prince William remain on edge regarding any potential future "embarrassments" that might arise regarding Andrew.

According to The Sun, Andrew has been left "terrified" after receiving a letter asking "him to explain his 'long-standing friendship' with the disgraced financier" and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The BBC reported, "Members of the House Oversight Committee wrote to Andrew in a letter addressed to Royal Lodge." The outlet further explained, "The committee does not have the power to compel Andrew to appear in front of them, but said it intends to ask questions related Epstein's network and associates."

It's currently unclear as to whether Andrew will travel to the U.S. at the committee's behest, but according to The Sun, his cooperation seems unlikely at present.

Royal expert Phil Dampier spoke to the publication about the situation, saying, "Just when you think it can't get any worse for [ex-] Prince Andrew, it seemingly does."

Discussing the committee's request, Dampier told the publication, "I certainly don't think it's likely that he's going to travel to the United States."

The royal expert continued, "I think that's about as likely as me flying to the moon, to be honest. I know that Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, as he now is, is terrified that if he goes abroad, he might be arrested and extradited to the States."

Dampier also clarified that Andrew has been invited to the U.S. as "a witness rather than someone who has done something wrong." He elaborated, "But I'm sure if he actually turned up and appeared before this committee, it wouldn't be long before certain members of the committee were turning on him and accusing him of all sorts of things, so I just can't see him...playing ball with this."

For now, at least, Andrew is probably focused on moving out of Royal Lodge and into a new property, which is rumored to be on the Royal Family's Sandringham estate.