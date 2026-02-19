Princess Kate’s Three-Word Assessment of Meghan Markle After Their First Meeting
California girls are unforgettable.
While many had hoped that Princess Kate and Meghan Markle would become sisters-in-law-slash-besties, that relationship was never truly meant to be. In his new biography, William and Catherine: The Intimate Inside Story, by The Mirror's royal editor Russell Myers reveals Princess Kate’s initial feelings after meeting Meghan Markle for the first time. Prince Harry reportedly introduced his then-girlfriend to his late grandmother and his brother shortly after the news broke about their relationship.
Shortly after those first introductions, Princess Kate met Meghan and found her “overly-friendly” with a “touch of California.” That three-word summary—”touch of California”—carries plenty of connotations when you’re British. Prince Harry felt that his family never took Meghan seriously, simply because she was an American actress from Los Angeles.
Meghan Markle previously shared her own impressions of meeting Princess Kate for the first time, she revealed “I was a hugger, I’ve always been a hugger,” explaining that she went straight in to hug the then-Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. “I didn’t realize that that is really jarring for a lot of Brits,” the Duchess of Sussex reflected, before saying the interaction “was surprising to me.”
Despite these cultural differences, their early relationship was cordial. Following the news of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s engagement, Princess Kate spoke to reporters on a royal engagement, telling them “it’s such exciting news. It’s a really happy time for any couple [...] and we hope they enjoy this happy moment.” In a joint statement following the official engagement announcement, Prince William and Princess Kate said, “It’s been wonderful getting to know Meghan and seeing how happy she and Harry are together.”
It seems those cordial feelings didn’t last, as the next few years played out on the world’s stage. What was once meant to be the “Fab Four” became two feuding brothers, and two sisters-in-law who don’t speak at all.
Christine Ross is a freelancer writer, royal expert, broadcaster and podcaster. She's worked with news outlets including the BBC, Glamour, Talk TV, ET, PBS, CNN and 20/20 to cover the foremost royal events of the last decade, from Prince George’s birth to the coronation of King Charles III.
She previously served as co-host of Royally Us, a weekly royal podcast by Us Weekly. As a freelance writer and royal commentator she provides expert commentary, historical context and fashion analysis about royal families worldwide, with an emphasis on the British Royal Family.