Queen Elizabeth's Former Press Secretary Is Comparing the Royal to Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift might be American royalty, but according to Queen Elizabeth's former press secretary, the record-breaking pop star shares one trait with actual royalty. As King Charles and Queen Camilla wrap up their first visit to Australia as King and Queen, Ailsa Anderson— who served the late monarch during her final tour of Australia in 2011—is sharing her memories of Queen Elizabeth's rock star-like reputation Down Under.

"I remember the crowds, the big Aussie barbeque in Perth, which was the last big event," Anderson told the Sun. "It felt like The Queen was Taylor Swift. Honestly, the crowds were enormous—cheering. It was electric."

Just call it the Eras Tour: Royal Edition. Queen Elizabeth traveled to Australia 16 times throughout her 70-year reign, and along with her 2011 visit, the massive crowds during her other visits (especially the 1954 Commonwealth Tour) would definitely give Swifties a run for their money.

Even though there's been a growing republican sentiment during Charles and Camilla's current tour, Anderson rejects the idea that Australians want to ditch the monarchy.

"The media always like to say 'how long are you going to have a monarchy?' in Australia but coming back, there's no way they're going to become a republic," she notes. "The crowds, the genuine people, just the adoration."

Queen Elizabeth greeted fans during her 2011 trip to Australia. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip were also welcomed by insanely large crowds during their 1954 tour of Australia. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Even though he was heckled by an Australian senator during a speech he gave in Parliament on Oct. 21, King Charles has drawn crowds of well-wishers throughout his trip this past week, with thousands of fans (and one rather dapper alpaca) waiting for hours to get a chance to meet the royal couple.

Like this month's trip to Australia, which marks the first time King Charles and Queen Camilla have visited the country since taking the throne, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's final tour in 2011 held a special significance.

As Anderson explains, the couple's last trip to Australia "was a real boost for the Queen and Prince Philip." The former royal staffer added, "you never know how many people are going to be interested but clearly they were."

While Charles and Camilla might bring their own style of monarchy to Australia that differs from Queen Elizabeth, it seems like they follow in the footsteps of the late Queen (and Taylor) when it comes to drawing in the crowds.