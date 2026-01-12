Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was forced to take a step back from the Royal Family due to his connection to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein. However, some royal fans have allegedly been claiming that the former Prince Andrew is the victim of a "medieval witch hunt."

As reported by the Express, Andrew's supporters "have labeled his ostracism a 'medieval witch hunt.'" According to the outlet, multiple fans have taken to internet forums to defend the former Duke of York and suggest he's been punished enough.

Per the publication, one supporter wrote online, "What's happening at the moment is simply too much. It's like a medieval 'witch hunt.'" Another person reportedly responded by writing, "I think some people won't think anyone has done enough until he's been rendered homeless, broke, in prison, formally stripped of literally anything." They continued, "Nothing will probably ever be good enough."

According to the Express, another online commenter weighed in on the Andrew saga, writing, "He's convicted of no crime." They continued, "But he's so loathed and despised people won't be satisfied until he's in the gutter somewhere."

Yet another Andrew supporter spoke to the Telegraph about the situation. "People seem to forget he fought in the Falklands," they noted. "He put his life on the line for his country. Whatever you think about the royals, who would want to do that job?"

The supporter continued, "He may well have done something [illegal]. I don't know, but you are innocent until proven guilty. Clearly he has been unwise to associate with Epstein. But what I keep thinking about is, what if he's innocent and his life has been ruined?"

The former Prince Andrew has repeatedly claimed he's innocent of the accusations made against him in relation to Epstein. One Epstein victim , Virginia Giuffre , brought a lawsuit against the former Duke of York, receiving an undisclosed financial sum in an out-of-court settlement from the Royal Family in 2022, the BBC reported. Andrew also refused to speak to politicians and prosecutors in the U.S. regarding the allegations, per Sky News.

