Prince William Is "Revolted" by Ex-Prince Andrew, but His "Continued Silence" About the Epstein Scandal Is Problematic, Says Royal Expert

"Shouldn't there be some sort of apology?"

Prince William and ex-Prince Andrew both wear black suits with white shirts and black ties while attending a royal funeral at Westminster Cathedral
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has already relinquished all of his official royal titles and moved out of his former home, Royal Lodge. But according to one royal expert, the Royal Family's "continued silence" regarding the Jeffrey Epstein scandal is extremely problematic.

Writing for the Daily Mail, Jan Moir explained, "[Andrew] was removed from his grand Windsor residence under the cover of darkness, perhaps even muzzled and strapped to a sack truck, like Hannibal Lecter in The Silence Of The Lambs. However, it is the silence of King Charles and Prince William that is so utterly deafening here."

Moir continued, "Charles has never mentioned the scandal while William has dodged questions, only once mumbling something along the lines of it being 'too deep' for comment." But according to Moir, the Prince of Wales's "disdain for his disgraced uncle" is obvious, and William is "clearly just as revolted...as the rest of us."

However, "the continued silence" of both Prince William and King Charles—particularly in the wake of additional Epstein revelations—"looks like a complacency," according to Moir.

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 16: Prince Andrew, Duke of York and Prince William, Prince of Wales attend the funeral of The Duchess of Kent at Westminster Cathedral on September 16, 2025 in London, England. Katharine, Duchess of Kent was married Prince Edward, Duke of Kent, the first cousin of Queen Elizabeth II. She died on September 4 at the age of 92 at Kensington Palace surrounded by her family. Having converted to Catholicism in 1994, her funeral takes place at Westminster Cathedral and is the first Catholic funeral to be held for a member of the royal family in modern British history. Her Royal Highness will be laid to rest at the Royal Burial Ground at Frogmore, Windsor. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

The Prince of Wales's "disdain for his disgraced uncle" is obvious.

Furthermore, Moir pointed to all of Epstein's associates who remained in contact with the convicted sex offender, long after his crimes had become public knowledge. As a result, the Royal Family's silence might risk being seen as minimizing a truly egregious situation.

"[U]nless the Windsors say something in public to support the victims and condemn the decades of lies and the lack of apology or remorse...they look like they don't care much, either," Moir claimed.

Prince Andrew, King Charles and Prince William in suits at the Duchess of Kent&#039;s funeral

"The continued silence" of both Prince William and King Charles "looks like a complacency."

Highlighting Andrew's own refusal to offer an apology to Epstein's accusers and victims, Moir suggested that Prince William and King Charles should step in.

"In the absence of an admission of guilt from [Andrew], shouldn't there be some sort of apology from the Windsors on his behalf?" Moir asked. "An acknowledgement, an expression of regret, a note of grace, a hint of remorse...It might only be a little but it's not too late."

Basically, it seems as though Andrew's demotion might not have been a strong enough action on behalf of the Royal Family.

