Prince William Is "Revolted" by Ex-Prince Andrew, but His "Continued Silence" About the Epstein Scandal Is Problematic, Says Royal Expert
"Shouldn't there be some sort of apology?"
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has already relinquished all of his official royal titles and moved out of his former home, Royal Lodge. But according to one royal expert, the Royal Family's "continued silence" regarding the Jeffrey Epstein scandal is extremely problematic.
Writing for the Daily Mail, Jan Moir explained, "[Andrew] was removed from his grand Windsor residence under the cover of darkness, perhaps even muzzled and strapped to a sack truck, like Hannibal Lecter in The Silence Of The Lambs. However, it is the silence of King Charles and Prince William that is so utterly deafening here."
Moir continued, "Charles has never mentioned the scandal while William has dodged questions, only once mumbling something along the lines of it being 'too deep' for comment." But according to Moir, the Prince of Wales's "disdain for his disgraced uncle" is obvious, and William is "clearly just as revolted...as the rest of us."
However, "the continued silence" of both Prince William and King Charles—particularly in the wake of additional Epstein revelations—"looks like a complacency," according to Moir.
Furthermore, Moir pointed to all of Epstein's associates who remained in contact with the convicted sex offender, long after his crimes had become public knowledge. As a result, the Royal Family's silence might risk being seen as minimizing a truly egregious situation.
"[U]nless the Windsors say something in public to support the victims and condemn the decades of lies and the lack of apology or remorse...they look like they don't care much, either," Moir claimed.
Highlighting Andrew's own refusal to offer an apology to Epstein's accusers and victims, Moir suggested that Prince William and King Charles should step in.
"In the absence of an admission of guilt from [Andrew], shouldn't there be some sort of apology from the Windsors on his behalf?" Moir asked. "An acknowledgement, an expression of regret, a note of grace, a hint of remorse...It might only be a little but it's not too late."
Basically, it seems as though Andrew's demotion might not have been a strong enough action on behalf of the Royal Family.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.