The former Prince Andrew, now known as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, has been served an eviction notice on Royal Lodge in Windsor by his brother King Charles. Now, a new report is alleging that The King could force the former Duke of York to move more quickly by "confiscating" a key asset.

A new report in the Express claimed, "King Charles has one option left to get Andrew out of Royal Lodge and it might make him cry." As for the alleged tactic The King could use to "coax" Andrew out of the property, the outlet suggested that removing one particular item from the home would upset the ex-Duke of York.

Noting that "Andrew is somewhat obsessed with teddy bears," the report suggested that King Charles could arrange for someone "to pack up" the stuffed toys. According to the outlet, this could work as some sort of threat, thereby forcing Andrew to "quit Royal Lodge by the start of January [2026]." The reporter even alleged that a stuffed toy hostage situation would "be a Christmas present to the nation."

While it seems unlikely that the monarch would attempt to take Andrew's toy collection away, Charles is apparently planning to remove some royal "treasures" from the property.

Royal Lodge in Windsor. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Royal author Robert Hardman previously told the Daily Mail's " Palace Confidential " show, "The Royal Collection, which owns quite a lot of the treasures inside there, may say, 'Well we can't be confident that this place is safe anymore,' and they'll start taking the paintings and the some of the furniture away."

Meanwhile, the Express said of Andrew's stuffed toy collection, "It's even been recently reported that he's currently so lonely he's taken to chatting to the plush toys as if they were close friends."

"Andrew is somewhat obsessed with teddy bears." (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's currently unclear when Andrew will leave Royal Lodge for good. His ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, is also set to move out of the property and into a separate home.