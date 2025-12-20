New Report Claims King Charles "Might Make" Ex-Prince Andrew "Cry" by "Confiscating" One Key Asset During Royal Lodge Eviction
The King could use an upsetting tactic to "coax" Andrew out of the property.
The former Prince Andrew, now known as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, has been served an eviction notice on Royal Lodge in Windsor by his brother King Charles. Now, a new report is alleging that The King could force the former Duke of York to move more quickly by "confiscating" a key asset.
A new report in the Express claimed, "King Charles has one option left to get Andrew out of Royal Lodge and it might make him cry." As for the alleged tactic The King could use to "coax" Andrew out of the property, the outlet suggested that removing one particular item from the home would upset the ex-Duke of York.
Noting that "Andrew is somewhat obsessed with teddy bears," the report suggested that King Charles could arrange for someone "to pack up" the stuffed toys. According to the outlet, this could work as some sort of threat, thereby forcing Andrew to "quit Royal Lodge by the start of January [2026]." The reporter even alleged that a stuffed toy hostage situation would "be a Christmas present to the nation."
While it seems unlikely that the monarch would attempt to take Andrew's toy collection away, Charles is apparently planning to remove some royal "treasures" from the property.
Royal author Robert Hardman previously told the Daily Mail's "Palace Confidential" show, "The Royal Collection, which owns quite a lot of the treasures inside there, may say, 'Well we can't be confident that this place is safe anymore,' and they'll start taking the paintings and the some of the furniture away."
Meanwhile, the Express said of Andrew's stuffed toy collection, "It's even been recently reported that he's currently so lonely he's taken to chatting to the plush toys as if they were close friends."
It's currently unclear when Andrew will leave Royal Lodge for good. His ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, is also set to move out of the property and into a separate home.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.