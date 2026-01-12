Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is set to move out of Royal Lodge in Windsor later this year, having already relinquished his official royal titles. The former Duke of York will also retreat from royal life altogether, following the public's renewed interest in his association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. However, some royal sources are suggesting that Andrew might be considering one "potential financial lifeline" in the near future.

As reported by the Express, Andrew "could be offered a heavy sum to pen a tell-all memoir," which would "stabilize his financial situation."

A source reportedly told the outlet, "For Andrew, a book represents both a potential financial lifeline and an opportunity to claim that he has been unjustly handled."

Another source told the publication, "Andrew knows where the bodies are buried—and that makes the idea of a memoir extraordinarily sensitive for the Royal Family, because it could expose private conversations and long-held secrets."

However, People magazine alleged that the former Duke of York and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, remain committed to the Royal Family, despite being demoted. The outlet referenced the fact that their daughters, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, spent Christmas at Sandringham with the royals. As a source told the publication, "They live and die by the monarchy, so this didn't surprise me at all. And Andrew and Sarah would have 1,000 percent supported it."

The source continued, "Sarah has always said her greatest gift to the monarchy was her girls. She's going to still hold her allegiance to the Crown."

It remains unclear whether Andrew would ever release a memoir, but some royal sources seem to think a tell-all book could be on the way for the right price.