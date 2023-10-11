Rothy's Just Launched the Fall Boot of My Dreams

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

We've officially hit the fall season, so when it comes to my choice of footwear, all I want is to be knee-deep in knee-high boots. Blame it on the 2023 Fall/Winter runways, but it seems like everyone in the fashion crowd is sporting the style and I'm not mad about it. It's a type of boot that can be dressed up or down in a flash and goes with all of your fall essentials, but shopping for said boot can prove to be an undertaking. Are they comfortable? Can they withstand a random rainstorm? Are they sustainable? Can they fit wide calves? Well, I'm happy to report that Rothy's just solved these footwear woes and more with their latest launch.

In case you're unfamiliar, Rothy's is the sustainable brand A-listers from Megan Markle to Katie Holmes turn to for chic, comfy flats. It also happens to be one of our favorite comfortable shoe brands here at Marie Claire. In fact, MC's own Digital Director, Jenny Hollander, said Rothy's The Point shoes "transformed" her work uniform, but it's the brand's Tall Lug Boot that will transform your fall wardrobe.

The newest addition to Rothy's collection of lug styles, The Tall Lug Boot, features a water-resistant knee-high silhouette that's easy to pull on and off, plus can fit a variety of calf sizes (for reference, a size 9 can stretch an additional 3 inches around the calf). The real star of the show here is the boot's durable lug sole, however. Not only does it add some much-needed traction for fall and winter weather, but it's also a chic way to boost your height a bit. See and shop for yourself, below, but don't wait too long—sizes are selling out fast.

At $399, these boots are admittedly on the pricier side, but first consider their versatility before you are deterred by the price. For fall, wear them with all of your long skirts and fall dresses, then once winter rolls around, wear them over your skinny jeans or under trousers to keep warm. And because this style is simple and modern, this is a style you can wear year after year even as footwear trends pass you by. Did I mention they're water-resistant and machine-washable?

As with all of Rothy's shoes, The Tall Lug Boot is also made with a blend of sustainable merino wool and Rothy’s signature thread made of plastic water bottles. In fact, it takes 10 plastic bottles to knit one pair of these boots, so this is a purchase you can feel good about buying.

