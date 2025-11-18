The fourth Thursday in November is right around the corner, and it seems to sneak up on us every year. Thanksgiving seems to mark the official start of the holiday season, with plenty of reasons to get dressed up over the next few weeks, whether it's Friendsgiving or a work holiday party.

While European royals don't sit down for a turkey and some gratitude every November, they do bring the royal fashion inspo year-round. Whether your Thanksgiving dress code is jeans, dressy, or elastic-waistbands-only, these royal women have stylish outfits to guide you.

Meghan Markle might be the only member of the Royal Family who's celebrating Thanksgiving around her Montecito table, but read on for style inspiration from Princess Kate, Princess Madeleine of Sweden and Princess Catharina-Amalia, the future queen of the Netherlands.

The Princess of Wales

Jeans, but make it festive. (Image credit: Getty Images)

You can't go wrong with jeans, statement boots, and a classic sweater—just ask Kate. If you choose comfortable jeans and a stretchy knit, you can account for extra mashed potatoes. A statement coat gets the festive spirit in the door, but lets you relax and feel yourself for the rest of the night.

The Duchess of Sussex

A silk skirt makes this whole look feel luxe. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Meghan Markle's dressy, coordinating set feels extra festive in this pumpkin pie hue. Satin skirts can be found in a stretch material, and a relaxed button-down can be untucked for extra comfort, but tied together you have a sophisticated, sleek look.

Princess Madeleine

Cozy layers and trendy boots combine perfectly in a tonal brown. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Pull all the neutrals from your closet, add on-trend leather boots and the "it" bag of the season, and you have a perfect outfit. Princess Madeleine of Sweden's camel-toned pieces will go with everything all season long, but come together for a very chic Thanksgiving style.

The Princess of Wales

The colors of the season combine for the perfect Thanksgiving 'fit. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Leafy hues? For autumn? Groundbreaking. Princess Kate brings together earthy green and burgundy with these elastic-waistband pants and a warm-yet-elegant sweater. A block heel is comfortable, but easily kicked off by the fire.

Princess Catharina-Amalia

Hide your flared leggings and t-shirt under a super-chic coat. (Image credit: Getty Images)

If your family sticks to stretchy pants and sneakers for Thanksgiving, but you want to arrive in style, steal Princess Catharina-Amalia's look. Your favorite black flared leggings and T-shirt get an upgrade with a pop of seasonal green sneaker and an incredibly chic long coat. Add sunglasses for extra style on arrival.

The Duchess of Sussex

A contrast collar makes a big statement. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Duchess of Sussex shows the power of a statement blazer, especially with a touch of velvet for that seasonal twist. Paired with flared jeans, a classic T-shirt, and some elegant boots, you can feel stylish and relaxed from appetizers to pie.

The Princess of Wales

Nothing says "festive" quite like a plaid skirt. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A long plaid skirt seems to be the statement piece of the season, and nobody wears it better than Princess Kate. Add some tall boots and a cardigan for an easy yet festive look.