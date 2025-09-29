Royal Sources Claim Prince William Delivered a "Secret Warning" to Prince Andrew and "Felt Uncomfortable" Being Seen With the "Disgraced" Duke

There's no love lost between Prince William and Prince Andrew, according to previous reports. Now, a royal source has suggested that the Prince of Wales delivered a "secret warning" to his uncle at the Duchess of Kent's funeral, via GB News.

It was previously reported that an awkward moment between William and Andrew went viral, with fans highlighting the Prince of Wales's "silent reaction." According to GB News, photos taken outside of the Duchess of Kent's funeral—which took place at Westminster Cathedral on Sept. 16—appeared to show Prince William concealing his mouth while talking to Prince Andrew.

"Prince William appeared to fire a covert warning to Prince Andrew about grinning and giggling following the Duchess of Kent's funeral," the outlet reported. The publication suggested that, following Andrew's obvious joviality, the Prince of Wales was seen covering "his mouth...to issue a warning to the Duke of York."

GB News alleged that Prince William's "warning" appeared to work, as "Prince Andrew then [stopped] grinning and [said] something to the Prince of Wales."

"William looks deeply uncomfortable," a royal source claimed. (Image credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

The Mail on Sunday said of the exchange, "William looks deeply uncomfortable and appears to shut down any chat with Andrew."

A royal source spoke to the newspaper, and claimed, "William is deliberately speaking behind his hand so you can't see what he is saying. William was clearly aware that the cameras were on them and felt uncomfortable."

The source continued, "[William] is pretty media savvy and would have known it might not be a good look [by Andrew] and also did not want to be seen chatting to his uncle."

"William is pretty media savvy and would have known it might not be a good look." (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Daily Beast further confirmed accounts of Prince William's alleged disapproval of the Duke of York. "Prince William's hatred and resentment of his uncle, Prince Andrew, was etched all over his face," the outlet claimed.

It would seem that the Prince of Wales currently has no plans to have much of a relationship with the disgraced Prince Andrew.