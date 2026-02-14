Source Claims Prince William "Never Liked" Ex-Prince Andrew and Thinks the Disgraced Royal "Should Be Left to His Own Devices"

"He wanted him out of the picture immediately before the rot further set in."

Amy Mackelden's avatar
By
published
in News
Prince William turns to Prince William and smiles at him, while both wear black suits with black ties and white shirts
(Image credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

In recent months, the Royal Family has made some major changes following renewed interest in Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. As well as removing the former Prince Andrew's royal titles, he was forced to move out of his home, Royal Lodge in Windsor. Now, sources are claiming that Prince William "never liked" his disgraced uncle and wanted him removed from the Royal Family years ago.

In an extract from royal editor Russell Myers's forthcoming book, William and Catherine: The Intimate Inside Story—serialized by the Mirror—sources provided insight into the Prince of Wales's relationship with Andrew.

"In the aftermath [of Andrew's disastrous BBC Newsnight interview in 2019], William spoke to his father to implore him and The Queen to take immediate action, fearing not only the public backlash but for his own future," Myers wrote.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor standing along a wall at St George&#039;s Chapel

"William spoke to his father to implore him and The Queen to take immediate action."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Meanwhile, a royal source told the author, "Once you understand the fact that everything that happens in the here and now, affects everything in the future, William's future, it is very easy to put yourself in his shoes." The source continued, "He never much liked his uncle and wanted him out of the picture immediately before the rot further set in."

Essentially, the Prince of Wales reportedly knew that Andrew's association with Epstein would only cause bigger problems as time went on. "William's view was that [Andrew] got himself into the whole mess, so he should be left to his own devices to sort it out away from the family," a source noted.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - SEPTEMBER 16, 2025: William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince Andrew, Duke of York attend Requiem Mass service at Westminster Cathedral for the Duchess of Kent who died aged 92 earlier this month in London, United Kingdom on September 16, 2025. The service was the first Catholic funeral held for a member of the Royal Family in modern British history. (Photo credit should read Wiktor Szymanowicz/Future Publishing via Getty Images)

"He never much liked his uncle and wanted him out of the picture."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Myers, the Prince of Wales disliked Andrew before the Epstein files created another public scandal for the Royal Family. "William's negative view of his uncle Andrew had predated the Duke of York's fall from grace," Myers wrote. "For years the Prince of Wales had questioned what benefit his uncle was to the wider operation."

A royal source told the author, "[H]e'd always thought his uncle was a bit of an ignoramus...He would question, 'What does he actually do?'"

Basically, it appears as though there's no love lost between William and his uncle Andrew.

Amy Mackelden
Amy Mackelden
Weekend Editor

Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.