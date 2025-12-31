Despite finalizing her divorce from Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor in 1996, Sarah Ferguson remained extremely close to her ex-husband. Whenever the former Duchess of York needed advice or sought help regarding the Andrew "crisis," she reportedly turned to one royal relative in particular.

In March 2023, Ferguson spoke to the Telegraph and revealed she'd always stand by the former Prince Andrew. She also celebrated her close friendship with her mother-in-law, the late Queen Elizabeth II, praising the monarch's "ability to listen and never judge." Ferguson explained (via the Express), "She was able to completely and utterly dilute chaos. And still carry on. And still smile. And still go through everything that she went through."

When it came to Ferguson's divorce from the late Queen's son, she was reportedly supportive of her ex-daughter-in-law. "She understood all of it," Ferguson told the outlet. "Everything. And it wasn't even about forgiving, but a way of life. Duty, sense of purpose, but of course never judgment."

Ex-Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson, and Queen Elizabeth II in London on August 4, 1986. (Image credit: Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)

The ex-Duchess of York also shared that she grew even closer to Elizabeth II when the late monarch's "poor son" Andrew was "going through such a tumultuous time"—due to his connection to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. "I think [Her Majesty] was very relieved I could help her with him, so we became even closer, then," Ferguson explained. "But I've always admired and adored her. Really, she was more of a mother to me than my mother."

During the same conversation, Ferguson confirmed that Queen Elizabeth "knew" prior to her death on September 8, 2022, that Andrew's ex-wife would "always be there" for him. "Always," Ferguson told the outlet. "Because I love her." She also noted what a huge loss the former Queen's death was. "When Andrew went through a hard time, I used to be able to throw it to The Boss," she explained.

Sarah Ferguson, ex-Prince Andrew, Queen Elizabeth II, and Prince Philip on the Buckingham Palace balcony on April 21, 1986. (Image credit: David Levenson/Getty Images)

During an appearance on the "Tea With Twiggy" podcast in August 2021, Ferguson made it clear just how much she loved and respected Queen Elizabeth. "I think to myself that honestly, my mother-in-law has been more of a mother to me than my mother," the Duchess of York said (via the Express). "I absolutely think there is no greater mentor because from a little girl to now, the consistency of Her Majesty has been a great honor and makes me want to cry."

As Andrew was often labeled as Queen Elizabeth's favorite son, it makes a lot of sense that the monarch became so close to his spouse, too.