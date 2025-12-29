Khloé Kardashian Responds to Fan Theory That She's Back Together with Tristan Thompson

It turns out gingerbread not exactly the place to look for evidence of someone's relationship status. So, if you thought Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson were back together thanks to one of Kris Jenner's over-the-top Christmas decorations, Khloé has some words for you.

Not following? I'll explain.

Kourtney Kardashian's husband Travis Barker's step-daughter Atiana De La Hoya posted a photo of Kris Jenner's gingerbread house on her Instagram story. You with me so far? The large and very detailed gingerbread house features the names of members of the Kardashian-Jenner family, as well as those of their current partners. For example, Kylie Jenner's boyfriend Timothée Chalamet is included, but the father of her children, Travis Scott, is not.

So, when fans noticed that Thompson's name was included near Khloé's name and that of their two children, True and Tatum, speculation began that Khloé and Thompson were back together.

Well, that's not the case, and Khloé has cleared up the gingerbread-based rumor herself.

A photo of Kris Jenner's 2025 Christmas gingerbread house posted on Atiana De La Hoya's Instagram story (Image credit: Atiana De La Hoya/Instagram)

As reported by E! News, the 41-year-old reality star responded to a fan comment on Instagram.

"I see Tristan is on the Gingerbread House, girl, he ain't gonna change. Be careful," the Instagram user wrote on Khloé's Dec. 27 post of Christmas party photos. (As you may recall, Khloé and Thompson went through a lot of ups and downs in their relationship, which ended in 2021.)

Khloé commented back, "Hey baby. He’s my children’s father and forever apart [sic] of our family. Thank you though 😉 trust me. My kids come first forever and always ❤️ Merry Christmas".

Khloé previously addressed reconciliation rumors involving Thompson in a November episode of her podcast, Khloé in Wonderland.

"I think what I find so funny is that people are always like, 'How do you let Tristan back in?'" she said (via E! News). "And I’m like, 'Well, Tristan is not back in.' He's just the father of my kids, so he's going to be around his kids and I'm really grateful that he is."

Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian photographed at his birthday party in 2018. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Khloé explained that being in therapy helped her reach a clear perspective on their relationship.

"I'm not invested in Tristan in a romantic way, so he doesn’t affect me when he does come around," the Good American founder said. "He's just like one of my friends, like, 'Hey, what's up? Thank you so much. Have fun with the kids.' It's chill, but I know a lot of it is because of the work I've done."

In addition to remaining on good terms with Thompson because of True and Tatum, Khloé also helps take care of the professional basketball player's younger brother, Amari, who has a rare and severe form of epilepsy, as reported by People.

So, internet sleuths, fancy gingerbread might have brought us a subtle shoutout to Timothée Chalamet, but it's no way to confirm a relationship reunion.