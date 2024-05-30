Suki Waterhouse Jokes Her Baby's Favorite Story Is "Air Fryer Recipe Book That Was Thrown at Me" During a Show

Suki Waterhouse just revealed her baby's slightly unusual favorite story book, and it's by far my favorite celeb news item of the day.

The new mom wrote on X on Wednesday, "Who wouldve thought baby’s favorite bedtime story would be the air fryer recipe book that was thrown at me at a North Carolina show. Really makes you think"

It really does make you think—though about what exactly is a bit less clear.

In the comments, X user @nowprettybaby identified themself as the person who gifted the singer the book—and by the way, don't worry, they asked permission beforehand, and threw it to Waterhouse in a way that she could easily catch it. The singer then happily showed off the book on stage.

After the show, Waterhouse even posted a picture of herself posing with the book—which is The Essential Air Fryer Cookbook for Beginners by Laurie Fleming—with the caption, "really having a wonderful time." Incredible scenes.

Sure, The Essential Air Fryer Cookbook is no Goodnight Moon, but if you're looking for your next gripping read dinner idea, you can grab a copy below:

The Daisy Jones & The Six actress and her fiancé Robert Pattinson welcomed their first child together earlier this year, a girl.

Waterhouse confirmed to the world that she and Pattinson were expecting last November while on stage in Mexico City.

The new parents have been together since circa 2018, and reportedly got engaged in December last year. According to a source, the two "can’t wait" to get married now that they're experiencing parenthood together. Aww!