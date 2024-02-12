Taylor Swift Chugged a Beer When the Super Bowl Jumbotron Showed Her

Taylor Swift did a thing that many football fans do—especially at the Super Bowl: She chugged a beer.
Since the singer chose to do this while being shown on the jumbotron at the big game on Sunday, there were of course the naysayers who found reasons to criticize Swift over this gesture.
But mostly, commenters on social media liked that the star did something so relatable while cheering on boyfriend Travis Kelce.
"I enjoy seeing her just doing normal things. It’s pretty great actually," said one person.
"Sorry I doubted u Taylor , I wasnt familiar with your game !!!" wrote another.
"She's over 21 and in a suite with Jason Kelce. I'd be concerned if she didn't chug a beer," pointed out someone else.
Icon. @TaylorSwift13#SBLVIII pic.twitter.com/G0FzHIyiLBFebruary 12, 2024
Speaking of Jason Kelce, Travis' brother, it seems Swift may have taken a leaf out of the Philadelphia Eagles player's book.
During a previous Kansas City Chiefs game when Jason was in the suite watching alongside Swift, he went viral for taking his shirt off and celebrating loudly, including chugging a beer of his own.
As for the Super Bowl—which her boyfriend's team ended up winning—Swift attended alongside her pals Blake Lively and Ice Spice, with a special appearance by Lana Del Rey.
After the game ended on 25-22 to the Chiefs, Swift sealed the season with a passionate kiss for Travis Kelce.
Though we're moving on to a new "era" for Swift and Travis, since she won't be watching him play football for a little while, the road ahead is pretty exciting for America's favorite power couple: He will reportedly follow her on her record-breaking international tour, so stay tuned for updates on that front.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
