Taylor Swift's Personal Style Is Timeless and Refreshingly Attainable

To say 2023 was Taylor Swift's year would be an understatement, and by the looks of it, 2024 is shaping up to be no different. The record-breaking It Girl has previously shied away from the public eye, but last year, she hit the town running. As a result, Swift's street style archive has grown immensely, and we've noticed a few throughlines. From knee-high boots paired with plaid mini skirts to sleek trench coats and sneakers, Swift's personal style is timeless and sophisticated. She's cracked code, and it comes down to wardrobe basics—you know, pieces that "never go out of style."
While jaunting around NYC with her famous friends, Swift typically calls on capsule closet favorites—think: easy sweaters and blazers from Reformation. She's also gotten a bit more adventurous with her off-duty style, particularly when out with her fashionable football boyfriend, Travis Kelce. But, above all else, we admire Swift's habit of re-wearing and repurposing past looks, proving no matter how famous you are, being an outfit repeater is something to embrace.
Ahead, we break down a few of Swift's recent street style moments that showcase how she's solidified a personal aesthetic.
When it comes to her street style, Swift loves to stick to the basics, so of course, she's had her share of little black dress moments. Most recently, she was spotted in a skater-style LBD from Alaïa, which she styled with a gold chain belt. She finished the ensemble with her go-to combination of sheer tights and black, heeled booties.
It's official: Taylor Swift is a member of The Row fan club. It was only a matter of time before Swift pledged her allegiance to the celebrity-loved quiet luxury brand. While strolling through the chilly New York City weather, Swift opted for a long, hooded cashmere sweater dress from the brand, along with an oversized coat and a brown suede bag from Manu Atelier.
Swift is known for dropping Easter Eggs in her style choices, and this recent outing couldn't be more clear. With the announcement of 'Reputation (Taylor's Version)' imminent, the singer wore a crushed velvet green mini dress (which Swifties say alludes to the snake theme from the album) with a pair of thigh-high snake-tattooed brown boots from Jimmy Choo's collab with Jean Paul Gaultier.
Honing in on her affinity for neutrals, Swift wore a light brown leather trench coat while out and about in NYC. She styled the statement outerwear piece with a black Versace mini shoulder bag and a pair of chunky chain Stella McCartney boots.
Swift celebrated her 34th birthday in a celestial mini dress covered in Swarovski crystals from Clio Peppiatt. Fans theorized that the dress was an ode to her latest album, 'Midnights,' but regardless of the symbolism, it was certainly a dress made to party. She paired the glittering mini dress with a bejeweled silver purse and black platform heels, both from Aquazzura, along with a black faux fur jacket.
Swift's love for plaid mini skirts certainly shines through during her street style moments. While out and about with her famous pals in NYC, Swift wore a plaid Miu Miu skirt with a basic black long sleeve and Stella McCartney thigh-high leather boots.
In one of her most unexpected street style moments to date, Swift stepped out with her football player boyfriend, Travis Kelce, wearing a sheer floral long sleeve from Jean Paul Gaultier over a black strapless bustier paired with a black leather mini skirt and chunky heeled combat boots.
Channeling her own preppy version of the no-pants trend, Swift donned an oversized Stella McCartney rugby top (sans pants) with a pair of Prada knee-high boots and a brown leather crossbody bag.
Swift and Kelce hard-launched their relationship in style for an SNL afterparty following their brief cameos on the show's 49th season premiere. Swift stunned in a Versace Medusa ’95 Satin Corset Top, which she wore with matching black Versace trousers and a houndstooth grey coat from GANT. Keeping with the (mostly) all-black theme, she finished the look with a black leather shoulder bag from Aupen, which appears to be one of her favorite handbags of the moment.
For a summertime street style moment, Swift leaned into schoolgirl attire with a Free People pleated skort and an oversized button down from The Row. She completed the academia-chic look with a pair of white socks, black Malone Souliers Oxfords, and a baseball cap.
Swift's personal style breaks down to simple capsule closet favorites, making many of her best street style moments easy to replicate. Yes, much of her wardrobe is made up of designer pieces from brands like Stella McCartney and Versace, but she also often opts for budget-friendly labels like Reformation and Free People. While she might not always be the most "on-trend" when it comes to fashion, she always stays true to her style identity, whether it's on the red carpet or on the streets of NYC.
Melony Forcier is a New York City-based freelance writer specializing in fashion and beauty. Her work has appeared in Byrdie, Brides, Allure, InStyle, and Who What Wear.
