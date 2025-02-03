Taylor Swift Didn't Announce 'Reputation (Taylor's Version)' at the 2025 Grammys, But Here's When She Might
Are you ready for it?
Swifties were buzzing with theories that Taylor Swift might announce Reputation (Taylor's Version) at the 2025 Grammy Awards, but sadly, there was no such news on Sunday, Feb. 2. While Swift didn't drop Rep news on fans, there's a date ahead that would make a lot of sense for the long-awaited re-release.
Rumors about an album drop had reached a fever pitch in the days before the Grammys—fueled, in part, by the ancient coin jewelry Swift has been wearing in recent days—but not only did the "22" singer not announce Reputation (Taylor's Version), she didn't walk home with a single Grammy.
The original Reputation album—released in 2017—marked a significant shift in Swift's artistic direction, embracing a darker aesthetic as she responded to controversy about her own reputation and music at the time. After Kim Kardashian used snake emojis in reference to Taylor during their social media feud, Swift reclaimed the animal as a symbol of her album—and this year is particularly relevant for a Reputation re-release.
2025 is the Year of the Wood Snake according to the Chinese zodiac, which is partly why many Swifties expected a Grammys announcement, as the ceremony fell so close to the Lunar New Year. However, there's a whole holiday surrounding the reptiles, with World Snake Day falling on July 16. What date could be more perfect for Rep?
Whether or not the “Getaway Car” singer drops the album in July, she now owns the copyright to Reputation, and like Red, Fearless, Speak Now and 1989, it's expected that she'll release a re-recorded edition of the full Reputation tracklist. Like her other "Taylor's Version" records, fans should also expect additional tracks from the vault to be added to the shiny, new drop of Reputation whenever it's released.
While she didn't send social media into a frenzy with her album news on Sunday night, Swift did make a major fashion statement in head-to-toe red. The "Ready For It" singer walked the 2025 Grammys red carpet in a custom red Vivienne Westwood minidress with a special ruby "T" leg chain, a move that felt especially meaningful ahead of this Sunday's Super Bowl.
Boyfriend Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs will face off against the Philadelphia Eagles on Feb. 9—and along with her red look, which felt very much like a Chiefs shoutout, she seemed to give another nod to the NFL star at the Grammys. The "End Game" singer walked out to "So High School"—a song widely believed to be about Kelce—while presenting the Best Country Album award to Beyoncé.
In 2024, Swift chose the Grammys to drop some major album news when she told the crowd that she’d be releasing a new studio album, The Tortured Poets Department. While many fans hoped she'd use this year's ceremony to announce the release of Reputation (Taylor's Version), it seems like Swifties will have to wait just a bit longer.
