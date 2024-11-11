Taylor Swift Was Caught on Camera Reminding a Security Guard to Say "Please"

Taylor Swift may be one of the most famous women in the world, but that doesn't mean she's forgotten her manners. While attending boyfriend Travis Kelce's latest Kansas City Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium, Swift was filmed reminding a security guard to say "please."

In a video clip shared via X, Swift can be seen arriving at the game on a golf cart with her mom, Andrea Swift. As the singer steps off the vehicle, a security guard can be heard shouting at photographers, "Stay back." The "Shake It Off" singer then repeats the guard's phrase, saying, "Stay back, please."

Fans were impressed by the pop superstar seemingly bringing decorum into what might have been a stressful interaction with the paparazzi. Rather than creating any extra commotion, Swift's decision to say the word "please" likely made the whole situation calmer.

(Image credit: Emily Curiel/The Kansas City Star/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Swift dressed to impress at the Sunday afternoon football game, which saw the Kansas City Chiefs play against the Denver Broncos. The "All Too Well" singer's outfit was styled by Joseph Cassell Falconer, and included a red plaid Versace skirt suit and a black satin Victoria's Secret corset.

Taylor Swift's NARS lipstick perfectly matched her Versace suit. As for her hair, the singer debuted a relaxed French twist up-do.

During her 2023 Person of the Year profile in Time magazine, Swift waxed lyrical about her budding romance with Kelce.

"This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell," Swift told the outlet. "We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no-one knew, which I'm grateful for, because we got to get to know each other."

As for any complaints about the number of times Swift appears during TV broadcasts of Kelce's games, the singer is unfazed. "I'm just there to support Travis," she explained. "I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads."