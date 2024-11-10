Taylor Swift's Chiefs Game-Day Versace Skirt Suit Exudes CEO Energy

She means business.

Taylor Swift walks into Arrowhead stadium for the chiefs game wearing a red plaid versace skirt suit
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Halie LeSavage
By
last updated
in News

Travis Kelce might be the one dominating the field at the Chiefs' Nov. 10 game, but Taylor Swift is dressing like the true boss of Arrowhead Stadium.

She arrived at the Sunday afternoon match-up against the Denver Broncos styled by Joseph Cassell Falconer in billionaire fashion—which, thanks to her record-breaking Eras Tour, she is. Gone were the oversize T-shirt dresses, cowboy boots, and Dior saddle bags of past Chiefs games. In their place came an all-business red plaid Versace skirt suit, consisting of an angular blazer that perched on Swift's shoulders and a mini skirt with silver buttons up the front. A black satin corset by Victoria's Secret, similar to the one she wore on an early date with Kelce in 2023, peeked out from underneath her jacket.

Taylor Swift walks into Arrowhead stadium wearing a red skirt suit by versace and knee high boots

Taylor Swift arrived at Arrowhead Stadium for the Nov. 10 Chiefs game in a skirt suit by Versace.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Bicolor Windowpane Tweed Single-Breasted Jacket
VersaceBicolor Windowpane Tweed Single-Breasted Jacket

Button-Front Windowpane Wool Tweed Mini Skirt
Versace Button-Front Windowpane Wool Tweed Mini Skirt

a black satin victoria's secret corset in front of a plain backdrop
Victoria's Secret Classic Corset

Swift kept the boardroom-meets-box-seats energy going with a top-handle Versace bag and knee-high, pointed-toe boots by the same designer. While in past weeks the "Archer" singer has opted for over-the-top Chanel and Louis Vuitton jewelry to match her game day 'fits, she went a little more restrained this time around. Ruby and diamond rings by Retrovai and Effy Jewelry graced her fingertips; a gold choker wrapped around her neck; and a $54,000 Louis Vuitton Tambour watch perched on her wrist.

Her beauty beat also leaned corporate-core, pulled up into a French twist up-do with a few strands framing her face. From afar, it looked like she also wore her favorite NARS lipstick, the recently re-stocked terra cotta shade Morocco.

Taylor Swift wears a Versace skirt suit with a black blazer to the Chiefs game on Nov. 10

Taylor Swift paired her ladylike Versace suit with her favorite NARS lipstick and a fresh Versace bag.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Nars Morocco Lipstick
Nars Morocco Lipstick

Medusa '95 110mm Leather Boots
Versace Medusa 110mm Leather Boots

a black top handle versace bag in front of a plain backdrop
Versace Medusa 95 Medium Top Handle Calf Leather

Riding in a golf cart through the stadium with her mom, Andrea Swift, Taylor Swift looked like she was about to lead a WAGs summit or present a 50-slide proposal for an Eras Tour residency at Arrowhead Stadium to Chiefs Coach Andy Reid. Compared to the bombshell denim shorts and corset Swift wore for the very first game of the season, as well as the oversize vintage jacket she chose last week, her Versace plaid suit marks a noticeable shift in her game-day styling. It's poised and powerful—and yes, Clueless-coded—while still paying homage to the Chiefs' colors. The top is particularly reminiscent of the blazers Swift wears to perform "The Man" on the Eras Tour, which Donatella Versace also designed.

Taylor Swift rides in a golf cart with her mom andrea to the chiefs game wearing a plaid skirt suit

Taylor Swift rode a golf cart to her seats with her mom, Andrea Swift.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Taylor Swift's Chiefs game, Eras Tour, and general street style often have a lot of overlap. Just two nights ago, Swift went to dinner with Zoë Kravitz in a watercolor Vivienne Westwood corset gown—a colorful rendition of the one she wears for the Tortured Poets Department set on tour. Perhaps Swift's Versace skirt suit is as much a nod to her work as to her boyfriend's football team. The Eras Tour finally concludes this month, after all. With the end in sight, she might be dressing to remind everyone that she's "The Man."

Shop Red Skirt Suits Inspired by Taylor Swift

Kidman Plaid Tweed Lady Jacket
Alice + Olivia Kidman Plaid Tweed Lady Jacket

Mera Plaid Pleated Mini Skirt
Alice + Olivia Mera Plaid Pleated Mini Skirt

a model wears a red skirt suit
Astr the Label Milena Boxy Tweed Jacket

a close up of a model wearing a red tweed mini skirt with gold buttons
Astr the Label Mavey Tweed Mini Skirt

Plaid Cropped Jacket
Banana Republic Plaid Cropped Jacket

Plaid Mini Skirt
Banana Republic Plaid Mini Skirt

TOPICS
Halie LeSavage
Halie LeSavage
Senior News Editor (Fashion & Beauty)

Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders including stylist Alison Bornstein and J.Crew womenswear creative director Olympia Gayot, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what trends—like the rise of doll-like Mary Janes or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. (She justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”) Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. Halie has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self-Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she was awarded the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸