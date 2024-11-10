Taylor Swift's Chiefs Game-Day Versace Skirt Suit Exudes CEO Energy
She means business.
Travis Kelce might be the one dominating the field at the Chiefs' Nov. 10 game, but Taylor Swift is dressing like the true boss of Arrowhead Stadium.
She arrived at the Sunday afternoon match-up against the Denver Broncos styled by Joseph Cassell Falconer in billionaire fashion—which, thanks to her record-breaking Eras Tour, she is. Gone were the oversize T-shirt dresses, cowboy boots, and Dior saddle bags of past Chiefs games. In their place came an all-business red plaid Versace skirt suit, consisting of an angular blazer that perched on Swift's shoulders and a mini skirt with silver buttons up the front. A black satin corset by Victoria's Secret, similar to the one she wore on an early date with Kelce in 2023, peeked out from underneath her jacket.
Swift kept the boardroom-meets-box-seats energy going with a top-handle Versace bag and knee-high, pointed-toe boots by the same designer. While in past weeks the "Archer" singer has opted for over-the-top Chanel and Louis Vuitton jewelry to match her game day 'fits, she went a little more restrained this time around. Ruby and diamond rings by Retrovai and Effy Jewelry graced her fingertips; a gold choker wrapped around her neck; and a $54,000 Louis Vuitton Tambour watch perched on her wrist.
Her beauty beat also leaned corporate-core, pulled up into a French twist up-do with a few strands framing her face. From afar, it looked like she also wore her favorite NARS lipstick, the recently re-stocked terra cotta shade Morocco.
Riding in a golf cart through the stadium with her mom, Andrea Swift, Taylor Swift looked like she was about to lead a WAGs summit or present a 50-slide proposal for an Eras Tour residency at Arrowhead Stadium to Chiefs Coach Andy Reid. Compared to the bombshell denim shorts and corset Swift wore for the very first game of the season, as well as the oversize vintage jacket she chose last week, her Versace plaid suit marks a noticeable shift in her game-day styling. It's poised and powerful—and yes, Clueless-coded—while still paying homage to the Chiefs' colors. The top is particularly reminiscent of the blazers Swift wears to perform "The Man" on the Eras Tour, which Donatella Versace also designed.
Taylor Swift's Chiefs game, Eras Tour, and general street style often have a lot of overlap. Just two nights ago, Swift went to dinner with Zoë Kravitz in a watercolor Vivienne Westwood corset gown—a colorful rendition of the one she wears for the Tortured Poets Department set on tour. Perhaps Swift's Versace skirt suit is as much a nod to her work as to her boyfriend's football team. The Eras Tour finally concludes this month, after all. With the end in sight, she might be dressing to remind everyone that she's "The Man."
Shop Red Skirt Suits Inspired by Taylor Swift
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders including stylist Alison Bornstein and J.Crew womenswear creative director Olympia Gayot, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what trends—like the rise of doll-like Mary Janes or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. (She justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”) Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. Halie has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self-Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she was awarded the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
-
Zendaya Layers All-Time Essential Neutrals for Another Adorable Walk With Tom Holland
The actress enjoyed a much-deserved break from filming in a park alongside her boyfriend Tom Holland.
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
Taylor Swift's Game-Day Beauty Gets a French Twist—Literally
She's trying a brand-new up-do.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Prince William Is Hopeful Princess Kate Will Join Him on Royal Trips in 2025
“Hopefully Catherine will be doing a bit more next year, so we’ll have some more trips maybe lined up.”
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
Lily-Rose Depp Plays the Ultimate Girlfriend in Vintage Chanel and Silk Opera Gloves
The star got all dressed up to her support her girlfriend 070 Shake.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Kaia Gerber Grabs a Matcha in Ugg Slippers and Her Favorite Under-$300 Sunglasses
The star is leaning all the way into affordable fall wardrobe essentials.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Jennifer Lopez Doubles Down on the Leopard Print Trend in a Coat Dress and Slouchy Boots
This outfit is dangerously good.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Zendaya's Hottest Costar in Her New Movie Isn't Robert Pattinson—It's Her Oversize Winter Coat
My sincere apologies to Robert Pattinson.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Match in Navy Blazers for a Rare Video Appearance
She nailed the unusual duo in a recent appearance.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
The Unending Allure of a Beat-Up Birkin Bag
They're just as coveted as celebrities' brand-new versions.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Show Off Their Cozy Couple Style in Matching Clogs for a Sushi Date
Ahead of their one-year anniversary, the pair have officially started dressing alike.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Kamala Harris's 2024 Election Concession Speech Suit Sends a Message of Unity
She spoke to supporters for a final time in a look reflecting her optimistic remarks.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated