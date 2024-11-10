Taylor Swift's Chiefs Game-Day Versace Skirt Suit Exudes CEO Energy

Travis Kelce might be the one dominating the field at the Chiefs' Nov. 10 game, but Taylor Swift is dressing like the true boss of Arrowhead Stadium.

She arrived at the Sunday afternoon match-up against the Denver Broncos styled by Joseph Cassell Falconer in billionaire fashion—which, thanks to her record-breaking Eras Tour, she is. Gone were the oversize T-shirt dresses, cowboy boots, and Dior saddle bags of past Chiefs games. In their place came an all-business red plaid Versace skirt suit, consisting of an angular blazer that perched on Swift's shoulders and a mini skirt with silver buttons up the front. A black satin corset by Victoria's Secret, similar to the one she wore on an early date with Kelce in 2023, peeked out from underneath her jacket.

Taylor Swift arrived at Arrowhead Stadium for the Nov. 10 Chiefs game in a skirt suit by Versace. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Versace Button-Front Windowpane Wool Tweed Mini Skirt $1,695 at Neiman Marcus

Swift kept the boardroom-meets-box-seats energy going with a top-handle Versace bag and knee-high, pointed-toe boots by the same designer. While in past weeks the "Archer" singer has opted for over-the-top Chanel and Louis Vuitton jewelry to match her game day 'fits, she went a little more restrained this time around. Ruby and diamond rings by Retrovai and Effy Jewelry graced her fingertips; a gold choker wrapped around her neck; and a $54,000 Louis Vuitton Tambour watch perched on her wrist.

Her beauty beat also leaned corporate-core, pulled up into a French twist up-do with a few strands framing her face. From afar, it looked like she also wore her favorite NARS lipstick, the recently re-stocked terra cotta shade Morocco.

Taylor Swift paired her ladylike Versace suit with her favorite NARS lipstick and a fresh Versace bag. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Versace Medusa 110mm Leather Boots Visit Site

Versace Medusa 95 Medium Top Handle Calf Leather $2,695 at Saks Fifth Avenue

Riding in a golf cart through the stadium with her mom, Andrea Swift, Taylor Swift looked like she was about to lead a WAGs summit or present a 50-slide proposal for an Eras Tour residency at Arrowhead Stadium to Chiefs Coach Andy Reid. Compared to the bombshell denim shorts and corset Swift wore for the very first game of the season, as well as the oversize vintage jacket she chose last week, her Versace plaid suit marks a noticeable shift in her game-day styling. It's poised and powerful—and yes, Clueless-coded—while still paying homage to the Chiefs' colors. The top is particularly reminiscent of the blazers Swift wears to perform "The Man" on the Eras Tour, which Donatella Versace also designed.

Taylor Swift rode a golf cart to her seats with her mom, Andrea Swift. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Taylor Swift's Chiefs game, Eras Tour, and general street style often have a lot of overlap. Just two nights ago, Swift went to dinner with Zoë Kravitz in a watercolor Vivienne Westwood corset gown—a colorful rendition of the one she wears for the Tortured Poets Department set on tour. Perhaps Swift's Versace skirt suit is as much a nod to her work as to her boyfriend's football team. The Eras Tour finally concludes this month, after all. With the end in sight, she might be dressing to remind everyone that she's "The Man."

Shop Red Skirt Suits Inspired by Taylor Swift

Alice + Olivia Kidman Plaid Tweed Lady Jacket $495 at Neiman Marcus

Alice + Olivia Mera Plaid Pleated Mini Skirt $295 at Neiman Marcus

Astr the Label Milena Boxy Tweed Jacket $168 at Astr the Label

Astr the Label Mavey Tweed Mini Skirt $119 at Astr the Label

