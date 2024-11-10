A sharp, Versace skirt suit wasn't the only twist in Taylor Swift's game day style for the Nov. 10 Chiefs match-up against the Denver Broncos. The singer arrived at Arrowhead Stadium to cheer on boyfriend Travis Kelce in a French-girl-approved update to her usual beauty beat.

Taylor Swift's NARS lipstick and go-to hairstyles are usually the costars of her tunnel walk looks. She'll keep her hair in natural waves or a low-key braided ponytail to let her denim corsets, cowboy boots, and corset dresses do the cheering for her. (The only major exception to her formula came two games ago, when she wore red and silver glitter freckles—and caused a 2,500% sales spike in the process.) But this week, Swift switched up her team spirit routine with a relaxed French twist up-do.

The Eras Tour star's blonde hair was ever-so-slightly teased at the crown of her head and then elegantly twisted back. At the front, her bangs were brushed out with a few loose tendrils framing her face. Just like her suit, this beauty moment was all business.

Taylor Swift arrived at the Nov. 10 Chiefs game with a new-to-her hairstyle: the French twist. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A French-girl-approved twist has only intermittently appeared in Swift's collaborations with longtime hairstylist Gemma Muradian. If she's not wearing her natural curls, Swift instead opts for flat-ironing her hair straight (as she does with her Eras Tour outfits) or pulling it back into a low bun (like she did with a Vivienne Westwood corset gown in New York City on Friday night). But it's the sort of classic with the same backstory as her famous red lip. French twists first rose to popularity in the 1950s, and have come in and out of style many times since then, both in the U.S. and in France. Right now, they're surging on TikTok as a quick, easy hairstyle for work—all you need to secure it is a pretty hair pin or clip, after all.

It's not clear from photos of Taylor Swift entering the stadium how exactly she secured her unusual (for her) up-do back. It is obvious that she otherwise leaned into billionaire styling cues with her outfit, pairing her Versace skirt suit to knee-high stiletto boots and a vampy corset. The overall effect? It was like Swift had just become CEO of the NFL.

Swift's beauty look otherwise struck familiar notes, including her signature NARS Morocco lipstick. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Swift's team is notoriously tight-lipped about the products in her beauty routine. (When makeup artist Lorrie Turk revealed her favorite NARS lipstick, Swifties' corner of the internet couldn't believe it.) But achieving her hairstyle doesn't require decoding an Easter egg: Just twist your hair up, around, and back, and secure it with the French twist essentials below.

Shop French Twist Essentials Inspired by Taylor Swift

Kitsch Metal French Hair Pin $10 at Ulta

Madewell Mixed-Cut Crystal Cluster Four-Prong French Hair Pin $36 at Madewell

Moroccanoil Luminous Hairspray Strong Finish $28 at Sephora

