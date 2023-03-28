FAQs

Does Carbon38 run any sales? You can shop Carbon38 sales throughout the year with their ‘Sale’ page. From Carbon38 leggings to cozy sports jackets, you’ll find top activewear at discounted prices in the sale. Make sure to shop the Black Friday sales too as this seasonal event guarantees great savings. We’ve seen up to 20% off sitewide with previous Black Fridays at Carbon38.

Can I get free shipping at Carbon38? Yes, Carbon38 has free economy shipping on orders over $199. With so many prestigious collections, we’d recommend stocking up with one order to get free shipping. Your order should be sent within 6-10 working days. Orders less than $199 cost $6.99 for economy shipping. Now and then, we might have a Carbon38 free shipping promo code for orders under $199. We’d recommend checking this page for the latest promo codes before you order.

Can I get 25% off my Carbon38 order? At Carbon38, you can occasionally shop with a 25% off promo code. However, you might also be able to get a stronger percentage discount too. Simply check our page for the latest Carbon38 promo codes and see which coupons Carbon38 offers today.

How do Carbon38 leggings fit? Placing clothing orders online can sometimes be difficult as you cannot try them on. If you’re considering buying Carbon38 leggings, it’s good to know they fit true to size, according to the brand.

Hints and Tips

Keep Updated on Promotions: Do you always want to be the first to know about Carbon38 sales and new products? Simply go to their website and sign up for text alerts or emails. It’s worth mentioning that you will be agreeing to promotional messages. However, you’ll also be sent promo codes and sale notifications to keep your order costs at an affordable price. When you sign up with your email, you’ll be sent 15% off your first order too. You can view the email sign-up box in the footer of the website. Simply type in your email address and click ‘Sign Up’ to agree to Carbon38 emails. Whether you’re placing an order today or shopping later, we’d recommend signing up so you can get great access to deals for later.

Carbon38 End-of-Season Sales: A good deal isn’t difficult to find if you’re patient. Why not save your wishlist items for later and revisit them when there’s a sale? Carbon38 is known for running end-of-season sales, where you can shop up to 50% off on your favorite items. Carbon38 sales are somewhat revolutionary due to the fact they won’t only put the stock they can’t move into the sale. You’ll find newly added collections and bestselling items in the seasonal sales. You can easily sort through the sale by product type, designer, and size. Activewear and athleisure apparel in the sales are functional and chic, with designs that are always in style. Of course, there’s always a risk the item you favorite might not be added to the sale. If you truly can’t wait, snap those styles up whilst they’re still available and do so for less with one of our Carbon38 promo codes.

Reasonable Shipping Costs: Whilst some brands might charge a fortune for shipping, Carbon38 keeps their shipping costs relatively reasonable. Economy shipping costs only $6.99 and your order should be delivered within 6-10 working days. Orders which are more than $199 even qualify for free economy shipping. It’s good to know that returns are also completely free for orders over $199. If your order is less than this, we’d recommend checking the Happy Returns portal to calculate how much your return will cost. Carbon38 will accept returns within 30 days of your order date.

Mix & Match Styles: Are you looking to save on some Takara Shine leggings? Or maybe find the perfect yoga set? You can pick up entire workout sets at a discounted price, with 3 pieces in each set for up to 25% off the original price. A quick check of their website will give you the ‘Bundles’ page, which you can find by clicking ‘Clothing’ then ‘Shop by Edit’. From here, you can shop for leggings, sweatshirts, and sports bras. Previous collections have included:

How to Use Your Carbon38 Promo Code