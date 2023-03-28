FAQs

Can I use multiple promo codes at Roxy? No, Roxy only allows one promo code to be used per transaction. So, it’s important that you select the promo code that offers the maximum savings. Once you have your items in your cart, browse our Maire Claire promo codes and select the one that suits your needs best.

Can I get free shipping at Roxy? Absolutely! Once your order total has reached $65 you will be eligible for free standard shipping at Roxy. But if you join the Boardriders club you can enjoy shipping on every order, whether it’s just flip flops or your wardrobe for the next ski trip. And who doesn’t love free shipping?

I’m a student, can I get free shipping at Roxy? Got your eye on a new wetsuit? How about beachwear for the summer? But need to make that student budget go further? No worries! At Roxy, students can enjoy a 15% discount. Simply head to the website and verify your student status. Those items you loved so much can soon be all yours.

Can I purchase gift cards? You can only purchase gift cards in-store and Roxy doesn’t offer E-gift cards at present. If you have a gift card and you need to check the balance, you can do that by going to the website. Gift cards are a great option when you don’t know someone's size or you know they enjoy shopping for themselves.

How long do I have to make a return? If you aren’t happy with your item you can return it to Roxy within 30 days of purchase. If you are a member of the Boardrider club, all returns are free. For non-members, there is a charge of $6.95 and that amount will be deducted from your refund. Once again, being a member is totally worth it!

Hints and Tips

Join the Roxy Boardriders Club: Register your email address online and get free membership to the Roxy Boardrider Club. Once you’re all set up you can earn one point for every dollar you spend at Roxy. Simply keep collecting points and aim for bronze, silver, or gold tiers. The higher the tier, the more rewards! Treats include birthday and anniversary rewards, free shipping, and more.

Sign up for emails: When you sign up for emails to unlock a 20% discount immediately. Once registered an exclusive code will be sent to you. Enjoy savings on wetsuits, bikinis, dresses, or a new summer wardrobe. Roxy will then keep you up to date on future sales and promotions. It takes seconds to sign up!

Shop the sale: The Roxy sale section provides great savings on this iconic brand. Offering up to 60% off shoes, accessories, clothing, and more you won’t want to miss out. Those who love Roxy’s surfer looks can really indulge at a fraction of the cost. Explore our promo codes, you may be able to increase your discount further.

Health worker's and first responder discount: As a thank you, Roxy offers an incredible 30% discount to health workers and first responders. Enjoy shopping for your beach essentials, surf, or ski wear. To access your discount simply verify your status via the Roxy website. When you use your discount you won’t be able to combine it with other offers.

Pay with Afterpay: Fancy a swimwear haul? Want to purchase those holiday essentials ready for a vacation? With Afterpay you can do just that. Once you have registered and been approved at Afterpay you can select that option at checkout and pay in affordable installments. It’s the perfect way to budget your purchase at Roxy.

How To Use Your Roxy Promo Code