Leonardo DiCaprio Saw Coachella in 3D

Leonardo DiCaprio loves Coachella—specifically the Neon Carnival, where he frequently bros out with his buddies or whispers sweet nothings to Rihanna, usually while wearing sunglasses and some sort of headgear (which, yes, includes the occasional newsboy cap).

Leo and Rihanna in 2016 Getty Images

Whether this getup is disguise or eyeball protection (because the Neon Carnival is just really, really bright) is uncertain, but this year, Leo upgraded his eyewear choice, skipping the sunglasses and going straight to a more cutting edge, yet very old-school technology: 3-D glasses. You know, the paper ones you used to get at the planetarium.



Getty Images

He was, of course, flanked by two young women, though it's unclear whether either were his rumored new girlfriend, Camila Morrone.

Getty Images

So, is he doing his best Clark Kent? Reading secret messages no one else at the festival can see (or, erm, is even trying to see)? But anyway, what's the world like in 3-D, Leo?