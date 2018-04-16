Today's Top Stories
1
Meet Our 2018 Fresh Faces
2
Women Can't Be Paid Less Due to Salary History
3
10 Denim Pieces You Need For Spring
4
Beyoncé Came, Saw, and Conquered Coachella
5
Found: Your New Rainy-Day Wardrobe

Leonardo DiCaprio Saw Coachella in 3D

WireImage

Leonardo DiCaprio loves Coachella—specifically the Neon Carnival, where he frequently bros out with his buddies or whispers sweet nothings to Rihanna, usually while wearing sunglasses and some sort of headgear (which, yes, includes the occasional newsboy cap).

Leo and Rihanna in 2016
Getty Images

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Whether this getup is disguise or eyeball protection (because the Neon Carnival is just really, really bright) is uncertain, but this year, Leo upgraded his eyewear choice, skipping the sunglasses and going straight to a more cutting edge, yet very old-school technology: 3-D glasses. You know, the paper ones you used to get at the planetarium.

Getty Images

He was, of course, flanked by two young women, though it's unclear whether either were his rumored new girlfriend, Camila Morrone.

Getty Images
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

So, is he doing his best Clark Kent? Reading secret messages no one else at the festival can see (or, erm, is even trying to see)? But anyway, what's the world like in 3-D, Leo?

Related Story
All the Celebrities at Coachella This Year
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Culture
SNL Spoofs 'Wild Wild Country' and It's Perfect
A List of Everything That Made Me Cry This Week
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Kris's Friend on Theory She Planned Cheating Story
All the Stories About Khloé Kardashian Post-Birth
Watch the Latest Trailer for 'Ocean’s 8'
Yes, Mark Zuckerberg Did Create Site to Rank Women
The Perils of Having an Infamous Name Twin
This Is Exactly What Happens When the Queen Dies
'SNL' Pro-Chiller Leggings Commercial
'Black Panther' Just Beat 'Titantic's Box Office