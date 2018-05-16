ICYMI: "Yanny or Laurel" is the new great debate that's taking over Twitter. It's like The Dress debate of 2016—is it black and blue or gold and white? (The world still may never know. Except, we do, it was black and blue. Anyway.)

It all started two days ago when Cloe Feldman tweeted an audio recording of a robotic-like voice saying either of the two words: "yanny" or "laurel," which seemingly sound nothing alike. In the tweet, she simply wrote: "What do you hear?! Yanny or Laurel."

What do you hear?! Yanny or Laurel pic.twitter.com/jvHhCbMc8I — Cloe Feldman (@CloeCouture) May 15, 2018

While Feldman herself says she hears Yanny, a lot of other people have made a case for Laurel—and a lot of people hear both (ME!!!). And, of course, like all drama on the interwebs, stars have their own opinions. So, are your favorite celebrities #TeamYanny or #TeamLaurel? Scroll down to find out.

The Yannys

I hear a robot saying “yeah me” “Yehme” like it’s congratulating itself for wasting our time but I don’t hear Laurel I used to live on laurel canyon how do I not hear that! https://t.co/jL8aViHTxl — Ruby Rose (@RubyRose) May 16, 2018

I truly do not understand where Laurel comes from. I only hear Yanny. This is not a bit, I am so confused https://t.co/1rdGD3r5cZ — Ike Barinholtz (@ikebarinholtz) May 15, 2018

Ok I lied. I didn’t hear #Yanny ..... I heard #yammy... — Sarah Hyland (@Sarah_Hyland) May 16, 2018

The Laurels

it's so clearly laurel. I can't even figure out how one would hear yanny. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 15, 2018

Literally everything at my show just stopped to see if people hear Laurel or Yanny. I hear Laurel. https://t.co/efWRw1Gj0L — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) May 15, 2018

official member of team LAUREL over here 🙋https://t.co/tYzePRU6Jt — Ingrid Nilsen (@ingridnilsen) May 15, 2018

Not to be a total nerd, but this is a frequency debate. Everyone will hear something different depending on the highs and lows they’re lacking. The real question is, “How’s your Hearing?” Btw...I hear laurel. Lol. #YannyorLaurel https://t.co/q8IWJfcYgi — Jesse McCartney (@JesseMcCartney) May 16, 2018

The Yannys AND Laurels

I could only hear Yanny at first.

Then @DerekWatt34 told me about the high/low pitch and now I can only hear Laurel haha https://t.co/dv58tIt6YV — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) May 15, 2018

I hear #yanny so clearly... but if I listen closely I can hear a deep quiet ghost saying #laurel.... so there... anyone else hear both? — Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) May 16, 2018