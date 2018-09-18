image
Here's the Full List of Emmys 2018 Winners

'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' is taking the lead.

If you find yourself watching the same Netflix series for the third time in a row, the 2018 Emmys are here to remind you that there's some incredible TV shows waiting for you to binge-watch. See if your favorite shows and characters took home an award below, then brush up on all of the amazing series you might have missed out on.

Supporting Actor In a Comedy Series

Winner: Henry Winkler - Barry

Louie Anderson - Baskets

Alec Baldwin - Saturday Night Live

Tituss Burgess - Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Brian Tyree Henry - Atlanta

Tony Shalhoub - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kenan Thompson - Saturday Night Live

Supporting Actress In a Comedy Series

Winner: Alex Borstein - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Zazie Beetz - Atlanta

Aidy Bryant - Saturday Night Live

Betty Gilpin - GLOW

Leslie Jones - Saturday Night Live

Kate McKinnon - Saturday Night Live

Laurie Metcalf - Roseanne

Megan Mullally - Will & Grace

Writing for a Comedy Series

Winner: "Pilot," The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Written by Amy Sherman-Palladino

"Alligator Man," Atlanta Written by Donald Glover

"Barbershop," Atlanta Written by Stefani Robinson

"Chapter One: Make Your Mark," Barry Written by Alec Berg and Bill Hader

"Chapter Seven: Loud, Fast and Keep Going," Barry Written by Liz Sarnoff

"Fifty-One Percent," Silicon Valley Written by Alec Berg

Lead Actress In a Comedy Series

Winner: Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Pamela Adlon - Better Things

Allison Janney - Mom Issa Rae - Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross - black-ish

Lily Tomlin - Grace And Frankie

Lead Actor In a Comedy Series

Winner: Bill Hader - Barry

Anthony Anderson - black-ish

Ted Danson - The Good Place

Larry David - Curb Your Enthusiasm

Donald Glover - Atlanta

William H. Macy - Shameless

Supporting Actress In a Limited Series or Movie

Winner: Merritt Wever - Godless

Sara Bareilles - Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert

Penélope Cruz - The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Judith Light - The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Adina Porter - American Horror Story: Cult

Letitia Wright - Black Museum (Black Mirror)

Supporting Actor In a Limited Series or Movie

Winner: Jeff Daniels - Godless

Brandon Victor Dixon - Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert

John Leguizamo - Waco

Ricky Martin - The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Edgar Ramírez - The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Michael Stuhlbarg - The Looming Tower

Finn Wittrock - The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special

Winner: USS Callister (Black Mirror) Written by William Bridges and Charlie Brooker

"Clean Up," American Vandal Written by Kevin McManus and Matthew McManus

"House by the Lake," The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story Written by Tom Rob Smith

Godless Written by Scott Frank

Patrick Melrose Written by David Nicholls

Twin Peaks Written by David Lynch and Mark Frost

Lead Actress In a Limited Series or Movie

Winner: Regina King - Seven Seconds

Jessica Biel - The Sinner

Laura Dern - The Tale

Michelle Dockery - Godless

Edie Falco - Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders

Sarah Paulson - American Horror Story: Cult

Lead Actor In a Limited Series or Movie

Winner: Darren Criss - The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Antonio Banderas - Genius: Picasso

Benedict Cumberbatch - Patrick Melrose

Jeff Daniels - The Looming Tower

John Legend - Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert

Jesse Plemons - USS Callister (Black Mirror)

Lead Actress In a Drama Series

Claire Foy - The Crown
Tatiana Maslany - Orphan Black
Elisabeth Moss - The Handmaid's Tale
Sandra Oh - Killing Eve
Keri Russell - The Americans
Evan Rachel Wood - Westworld

Lead Actor In a Drama Series

Jason Bateman - Ozark
Sterling K. Brown - This Is Us
Ed Harris - Westworld
Matthew Rhys - The Americans
Milo Ventimiglia - This Is Us
Jeffrey Wright - Westworld

Supporting Actress In a Drama Series

Alexis Bledel - The Handmaid's Tale
Millie Bobby Brown - Stranger Things
Ann Dowd - The Handmaid's Tale
Lena Headey - Game Of Thrones
Vanessa Kirby - The Crown
Thandie Newton - Westworld
Yvonne Strahovski - The Handmaid's Tale

Supporting Actor In a Drama Series

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau - Game Of Thrones
Peter Dinklage - Game Of Thrones
Joseph Fiennes - The Handmaid's Tale
David Harbour - Stranger Things
Mandy Patinkin - Homeland
Matt Smith - The Crown

Guest Actress In a Drama Series

Viola Davis - Scandal
Kelly Jenrette - The Handmaid's Tale
Cherry Jones - The Handmaid's Tale
Diana Rigg - Game Of Thrones
Cicely Tyson - How To Get Away With Murder
Samira Wiley - The Handmaid's Tale

Guest Actor In a Drama Series

F. Murray Abraham - Homeland
Cameron Britton - Mindhunter
Matthew Goode - The Crown
Ron Cephas Jones - This Is Us
Gerald McRaney - This Is Us
Jimmi Simpson - Westworld

Guest Actress In a Comedy Series

Tina Fey - Saturday Night Live
Tiffany Haddish - Saturday Night Live
Jane Lynch - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Maya Rudolph - The Good Place
Molly Shannon - Will & Grace
Wanda Sykes - black-ish

Guest Actor In a Comedy Series

Sterling K. Brown - Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Bryan Cranston - Curb Your Enthusiasm
Donald Glover - Saturday Night Live
Bill Hader - Saturday Night Live
Lin-Manuel Miranda - Curb Your Enthusiasm
Katt Williams - Atlanta

Drama Series

The Americans FX
The Crown
Game Of Thrones
The Handmaid’s Tale
Stranger Things
This Is Us
Westworld

Comedy Series

Atlanta
Barry
black-ish
Curb Your Enthusiasm
GLOW
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Silicon Valley
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Limited Series

The Alienist
The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Genius: Picasso
Godless
Patrick Melrose

Television Movie

Fahrenheit 451
Flint
Paterno
The Tale
USS Callister (Black Mirror)

Reality-Competition Program

The Amazing Race
American Ninja Warrior
Project Runway
RuPaul's Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice

Structured Reality Program

Antiques Roadshow
Fixer Upper
Lip Sync Battle
Queer Eye
Shark Tank
Who Do You Think You Are?

Unstructured Reality Program

Born This Way
Deadliest Catch
Intervention
Naked And Afraid
RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked
United Shades Of America With W. Kamau Bell

Host of a Reality or Reality-Competition Program

United Shades Of America With W. Kamau Bell
Ellen Degeneres Ellen’s Game Of Games
RuPaul RuPaul's Drag Race
Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn Project Runway
Jane Lynch Hollywood Game Night

