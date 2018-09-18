Here's the Full List of Emmys 2018 Winners

'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' is taking the lead.
If you find yourself watching the same Netflix series for the third time in a row, the 2018 Emmys are here to remind you that there's some incredible TV shows waiting for you to binge-watch. See if your favorite shows and characters took home an award below, then brush up on all of the amazing series you might have missed out on.
Louie Anderson - Baskets
Alec Baldwin - Saturday Night Live
Tituss Burgess - Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Brian Tyree Henry - Atlanta
Tony Shalhoub - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kenan Thompson - Saturday Night Live
Zazie Beetz - Atlanta
Aidy Bryant - Saturday Night Live
Betty Gilpin - GLOW
Leslie Jones - Saturday Night Live
Kate McKinnon - Saturday Night Live
Laurie Metcalf - Roseanne
Megan Mullally - Will & Grace
"Alligator Man," Atlanta Written by Donald Glover
"Barbershop," Atlanta Written by Stefani Robinson
"Chapter One: Make Your Mark," Barry Written by Alec Berg and Bill Hader
"Chapter Seven: Loud, Fast and Keep Going," Barry Written by Liz Sarnoff
"Fifty-One Percent," Silicon Valley Written by Alec Berg
Pamela Adlon - Better Things
Allison Janney - Mom Issa Rae - Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross - black-ish
Lily Tomlin - Grace And Frankie
Anthony Anderson - black-ish
Ted Danson - The Good Place
Larry David - Curb Your Enthusiasm
Donald Glover - Atlanta
William H. Macy - Shameless
Sara Bareilles - Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert
Penélope Cruz - The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Judith Light - The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Adina Porter - American Horror Story: Cult
Letitia Wright - Black Museum (Black Mirror)
Brandon Victor Dixon - Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert
John Leguizamo - Waco
Ricky Martin - The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Edgar Ramírez - The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Michael Stuhlbarg - The Looming Tower
Finn Wittrock - The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
"Clean Up," American Vandal Written by Kevin McManus and Matthew McManus
"House by the Lake," The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story Written by Tom Rob Smith
Godless Written by Scott Frank
Patrick Melrose Written by David Nicholls
Twin Peaks Written by David Lynch and Mark Frost
Jessica Biel - The Sinner
Laura Dern - The Tale
Michelle Dockery - Godless
Edie Falco - Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders
Sarah Paulson - American Horror Story: Cult
Antonio Banderas - Genius: Picasso
Benedict Cumberbatch - Patrick Melrose
Jeff Daniels - The Looming Tower
John Legend - Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert
Jesse Plemons - USS Callister (Black Mirror)
Claire Foy - The Crown
Tatiana Maslany - Orphan Black
Elisabeth Moss - The Handmaid's Tale
Sandra Oh - Killing Eve
Keri Russell - The Americans
Evan Rachel Wood - Westworld
Jason Bateman - Ozark
Sterling K. Brown - This Is Us
Ed Harris - Westworld
Matthew Rhys - The Americans
Milo Ventimiglia - This Is Us
Jeffrey Wright - Westworld
Alexis Bledel - The Handmaid's Tale
Millie Bobby Brown - Stranger Things
Ann Dowd - The Handmaid's Tale
Lena Headey - Game Of Thrones
Vanessa Kirby - The Crown
Thandie Newton - Westworld
Yvonne Strahovski - The Handmaid's Tale
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau - Game Of Thrones
Peter Dinklage - Game Of Thrones
Joseph Fiennes - The Handmaid's Tale
David Harbour - Stranger Things
Mandy Patinkin - Homeland
Matt Smith - The Crown
Viola Davis - Scandal
Kelly Jenrette - The Handmaid's Tale
Cherry Jones - The Handmaid's Tale
Diana Rigg - Game Of Thrones
Cicely Tyson - How To Get Away With Murder
Samira Wiley - The Handmaid's Tale
F. Murray Abraham - Homeland
Cameron Britton - Mindhunter
Matthew Goode - The Crown
Ron Cephas Jones - This Is Us
Gerald McRaney - This Is Us
Jimmi Simpson - Westworld
Tina Fey - Saturday Night Live
Tiffany Haddish - Saturday Night Live
Jane Lynch - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Maya Rudolph - The Good Place
Molly Shannon - Will & Grace
Wanda Sykes - black-ish
Sterling K. Brown - Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Bryan Cranston - Curb Your Enthusiasm
Donald Glover - Saturday Night Live
Bill Hader - Saturday Night Live
Lin-Manuel Miranda - Curb Your Enthusiasm
Katt Williams - Atlanta
The Americans FX
The Crown
Game Of Thrones
The Handmaid’s Tale
Stranger Things
This Is Us
Westworld
Atlanta
Barry
black-ish
Curb Your Enthusiasm
GLOW
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Silicon Valley
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
The Alienist
The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Genius: Picasso
Godless
Patrick Melrose
Fahrenheit 451
Flint
Paterno
The Tale
USS Callister (Black Mirror)
The Amazing Race
American Ninja Warrior
Project Runway
RuPaul's Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
Antiques Roadshow
Fixer Upper
Lip Sync Battle
Queer Eye
Shark Tank
Who Do You Think You Are?
Born This Way
Deadliest Catch
Intervention
Naked And Afraid
RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked
United Shades Of America With W. Kamau Bell
Ellen Degeneres Ellen’s Game Of Games
RuPaul RuPaul's Drag Race
Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn Project Runway
Jane Lynch Hollywood Game Night