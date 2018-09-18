Here's the Full List of Emmys 2018 Winners

If you find yourself watching the same Netflix series for the third time in a row, the 2018 Emmys are here to remind you that there's some incredible TV shows waiting for you to binge-watch. See if your favorite shows and characters took home an award below, then brush up on all of the amazing series you might have missed out on.

Supporting Actor In a Comedy Series

Winner: Henry Winkler - Barry

Louie Anderson - Baskets

Alec Baldwin - Saturday Night Live

Tituss Burgess - Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Brian Tyree Henry - Atlanta

Tony Shalhoub - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kenan Thompson - Saturday Night Live

Supporting Actress In a Comedy Series

Winner: Alex Borstein - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Zazie Beetz - Atlanta

Aidy Bryant - Saturday Night Live

Betty Gilpin - GLOW

Leslie Jones - Saturday Night Live

Kate McKinnon - Saturday Night Live

Laurie Metcalf - Roseanne

Megan Mullally - Will & Grace

Writing for a Comedy Series

Winner: "Pilot," The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Written by Amy Sherman-Palladino

"Alligator Man," Atlanta Written by Donald Glover

"Barbershop," Atlanta Written by Stefani Robinson

"Chapter One: Make Your Mark," Barry Written by Alec Berg and Bill Hader

"Chapter Seven: Loud, Fast and Keep Going," Barry Written by Liz Sarnoff

"Fifty-One Percent," Silicon Valley Written by Alec Berg

Lead Actress In a Comedy Series

Winner: Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Pamela Adlon - Better Things

Allison Janney - Mom Issa Rae - Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross - black-ish

Lily Tomlin - Grace And Frankie

Lead Actor In a Comedy Series

Winner: Bill Hader - Barry

Anthony Anderson - black-ish

Ted Danson - The Good Place

Larry David - Curb Your Enthusiasm

Donald Glover - Atlanta

William H. Macy - Shameless

Supporting Actress In a Limited Series or Movie

Winner: Merritt Wever - Godless

Sara Bareilles - Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert

Penélope Cruz - The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Judith Light - The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Adina Porter - American Horror Story: Cult

Letitia Wright - Black Museum (Black Mirror)

Supporting Actor In a Limited Series or Movie

Winner: Jeff Daniels - Godless

Brandon Victor Dixon - Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert

John Leguizamo - Waco

Ricky Martin - The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Edgar Ramírez - The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Michael Stuhlbarg - The Looming Tower

Finn Wittrock - The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special

Winner: USS Callister (Black Mirror ) Written by William Bridges and Charlie Brooker

"Clean Up," American Vandal Written by Kevin McManus and Matthew McManus

"House by the Lake," The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story Written by Tom Rob Smith

Godless Written by Scott Frank

Patrick Melrose Written by David Nicholls

Twin Peaks Written by David Lynch and Mark Frost

Lead Actress In a Limited Series or Movie

Winner: Regina King - Seven Seconds

Jessica Biel - The Sinner

Laura Dern - The Tale

Michelle Dockery - Godless

Edie Falco - Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders

Sarah Paulson - American Horror Story: Cult

Lead Actor In a Limited Series or Movie

Winner: Darren Criss - The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Antonio Banderas - Genius: Picasso

Benedict Cumberbatch - Patrick Melrose

Jeff Daniels - The Looming Tower

John Legend - Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert

Jesse Plemons - USS Callister (Black Mirror)

Lead Actress In a Drama Series

Claire Foy - The Crown

Tatiana Maslany - Orphan Black

Elisabeth Moss - The Handmaid's Tale

Sandra Oh - Killing Eve

Keri Russell - The Americans

Evan Rachel Wood - Westworld

Lead Actor In a Drama Series

Jason Bateman - Ozark

Sterling K. Brown - This Is Us

Ed Harris - Westworld

Matthew Rhys - The Americans

Milo Ventimiglia - This Is Us

Jeffrey Wright - Westworld

Supporting Actress In a Drama Series

Alexis Bledel - The Handmaid's Tale

Millie Bobby Brown - Stranger Things

Ann Dowd - The Handmaid's Tale

Lena Headey - Game Of Thrones

Vanessa Kirby - The Crown

Thandie Newton - Westworld

Yvonne Strahovski - The Handmaid's Tale

Supporting Actor In a Drama Series

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau - Game Of Thrones

Peter Dinklage - Game Of Thrones

Joseph Fiennes - The Handmaid's Tale

David Harbour - Stranger Things

Mandy Patinkin - Homeland

Matt Smith - The Crown

Guest Actress In a Drama Series

Viola Davis - Scandal

Kelly Jenrette - The Handmaid's Tale

Cherry Jones - The Handmaid's Tale

Diana Rigg - Game Of Thrones

Cicely Tyson - How To Get Away With Murder

Samira Wiley - The Handmaid's Tale

Guest Actor In a Drama Series

F. Murray Abraham - Homeland

Cameron Britton - Mindhunter

Matthew Goode - The Crown

Ron Cephas Jones - This Is Us

Gerald McRaney - This Is Us

Jimmi Simpson - Westworld

Guest Actress In a Comedy Series

Tina Fey - Saturday Night Live

Tiffany Haddish - Saturday Night Live

Jane Lynch - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Maya Rudolph - The Good Place

Molly Shannon - Will & Grace

Wanda Sykes - black-ish



Guest Actor In a Comedy Series

Sterling K. Brown - Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Bryan Cranston - Curb Your Enthusiasm

Donald Glover - Saturday Night Live

Bill Hader - Saturday Night Live

Lin-Manuel Miranda - Curb Your Enthusiasm

Katt Williams - Atlanta

Drama Series

The Americans FX

The Crown

Game Of Thrones

The Handmaid’s Tale

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Westworld

Comedy Series

Atlanta

Barry

black-ish

Curb Your Enthusiasm

GLOW

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Silicon Valley

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Limited Series

The Alienist

The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Genius: Picasso

Godless

Patrick Melrose



Television Movie

Fahrenheit 451

Flint

Paterno

The Tale

USS Callister (Black Mirror)

Reality-Competition Program

The Amazing Race

American Ninja Warrior

Project Runway

RuPaul's Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Structured Reality Program

Antiques Roadshow

Fixer Upper

Lip Sync Battle

Queer Eye

Shark Tank

Who Do You Think You Are?

Unstructured Reality Program

Born This Way

Deadliest Catch

Intervention

Naked And Afraid

RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked

United Shades Of America With W. Kamau Bell



Host of a Reality or Reality-Competition Program

United Shades Of America With W. Kamau Bell

Ellen Degeneres Ellen’s Game Of Games

RuPaul RuPaul's Drag Race

Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn Project Runway

Jane Lynch Hollywood Game Night