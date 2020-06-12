It's as though the reality show gods have heard my pleas by gifting me season two of Netflix's Dating Around. Arguably the top tier of Netflix's dating shows (sorry, Love is Blind), the show's second season premiered on June 12. This time around, the six singles going on five different blind dates are from New Orleans, and we know the names and bios of five of them: Brandon, Ben, Demi, Justin, and Deva. If you're new to the Dating Around fan club, I'll break it all down for you.

It's a simple premise: The person goes on five different blind dates, starting with drinks first, then dinner. After dinner ends, they decide if they want to have a nightcap together or end it there. By the end of the show, the single chooses who they wish to accompany them to go on a second date.

Yes, it's truly that simple. No blind weddings, the daters are allowed to kiss, and there's no grand cash prize. So, like, it's actually relatable—if you put aside the fact a camera crew is there filming your first date with five different people.

Speaking of people, you probably want to know more about the people who decided to take this plunge for love! Ahead, here's everything you need to know about the five singles (don't worry, we'll update when we know the sixth) from the latest season of Dating Around.

Brandon Bordelon

Age: Unknown

What We Know: Brandon is a kindergarten teacher for a charter school for over three years.

Demi Diaz

Age: 26

What We Know: It looks like she currently has a boyfriend...but is it one of the guys she went on a blind date with? She's also the CEO of her own company, The Young Workaholic, that strives to change the narrative of what the ideal work-life balance looks like.

Ben Samuel

Age: Unknown

What We Know: He's an assistant professor of computer science at University of New Orleans, but he does have a couple of acting jobs under his belt.

Justin Bigting

Age: 31

What We Know: Justin works in finance, is really into fitness, and is a dog dad to a very cute boxer.



Deva Mahal

Age: Unknown

What We Know: She's a soul and R&B singer, and her dad is Grammy-winning artist Taj Mahal. Besides singing, she's also been in the Oscar-nominated film American Hustle according to SFJazz.

