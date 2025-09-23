When you're looking to get lost in a book, sometimes you need your reading material to match your mood. With Marie Claire's series " Buy the Book ," we do the heavy lifting for you. We're offering curated, highly specific recommendations for whatever you're looking for—whether you're in your feels or hooked on a subgenre trending on #BookTok.

In this author-curated rendition, Mona Awad —a short fiction writer, the bestselling author of Bunny, and the Queen of Feminist Horror—shares her favorite books about dark enchantment.

Whenever author Mona Awad finishes a novel, she experiences a “grieving period” when she “[longs] to return to the characters.” Her 2019 bestseller and #BookTok favorite Bunny was no different—except she couldn’t let it go.

“Bunny never left me,” the writer says of the dark academia book about a peculiar cult of young women in the fictional Warren University’s MFA program. “When the book began to find more readers, I felt inspired to follow my heart and return to it.”

The result is the beguiling and darkly funny duel prequel/sequel, We Love You, Bunny (out September 23), in which the Bunnies get the chance to tell their side of the story that turned their classmate Samantha’s school year into a nightmare—and the subject for her debut novel.

As with most of her work, Awad turns to horror to tell yet another honest, yet twisted tale about the female experience. She shares with Marie Claire over email why she often turns to the genre: “Women live in a world where the truth of their experience is constantly being dismissed, denied, devalued. We are gaslit into thinking that we’re the ones who are wrong about our experience. That conflict is horror’s terrain. Horror is the perfect vehicle for exploring womanhood. I wouldn’t have been able to write All’s Well or Rouge, and certainly, Bunny, without it.”

The Canadian author also describes “enchantment” as a critical piece of all her fiction, especially Bunny and its follow-up. “It’s a driving force for fairy tales, but it’s also a crucial part of horror. If we’re not drawn in, how could we possibly stick around for the scare?” she says. “I love exploring what holds us captive, because ultimately that’s what enchantment is all about.”

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Awad adds, “Enchantment sounds so light and lovely and magical on its surface, and it can be, but like all forms of desire, it can drive us into darkness.”

To take a journey down that rabbit hole, we asked Awad to share her favorite “dark enchantment” books with us. Below, you’ll find her picks ranging from literary classics to recent mythology-inspired favorites.