Here Is the Playlist the Spice Girls Should Perform at the Royal Wedding

If you woke up this morning thinking, gosh, what is the one thing that could make the royal wedding better?, Mel B has answered your question. THE SPICE GIRLS ARE PERFORMING AT MEGHAN MAKRLE AND PRINCE HARRY'S WEDDING. Yes, that is the one way to make the royal wedding better! What songs will they sing?! What will they wear?! Why did I go to eight weddings last year that included zero performances by the Spice Girls?! So many questions!
We won't know the answers to any of these until May, but here is the answer to one: What songs the Spice Girls SHOULD play at Harry and Meghan's wedding. Below, the Spice Girls' perfect royal wedding playlist:
The Wedding Party Intro Song: "Wannabe"
You'd think this is the moment Meghan Markle's bridesmaids would be introduced, right? Wrong! This is the moment Harry gets on stage with his brother and sister-in-law and they have THE TIME OF IT, dancing while singing the most classic Spice Girls song, "Wannabe."
Kate Middleton and Prince William love this song, TBH.
The Slow Dance: "2 Become 1"
Iconic, amirite? This has to be the first dance song! Sure the lyrics might lead you to believe this song is about more than just falling in love ("Are you as good as I remember baby, get it on, get it on/'Cause tonight is the night when two become one") but I'm sure the Spice Girls can just explain to the Queen that they're talking about souls and stuff!
And who doesn't love a royal wedding slow dance?!
The Ice-Breaker: "Stop"
This is the track that plays during the toasts—you know, Will's just made some half-funny half-hair joke and the Spice Girls come in to cut the tension... This is also when Harry is most likely to whip out a choreographed dance. Which would look like this:
"Stop right now, thank youuuu very much!"
The Song for When Dinner's Being Served: "Who Do You Think You Are"
Okay, every wedding playlist includes the song that signals it's time for a bathroom break. Everyone uses this opportunity to leave the dance floor, except, of course, the people who have to keep the party going:
Dance like no one is watching, Harry!
The Everyone Get on the Dance Floor Number: "Spice Up Your Life"
Everyone will be SHOUTING about slamming to the left and shimmying to the right in no time.
*Actual footage of the Queen slamming to the left.*
When Shout Plays: "Shout"
Sure, this one isn't technically a Spice Girls song, but Scary, Sporty, Baby, Posh, and Ginger will cover this because it's a universally acknowledged truth that every wedding has to include "Shout" so that everyone can get down on the floor.
Plus, Harry's been practicing.