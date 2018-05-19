Today's Top Stories
See Every Single Photo from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Wedding

Like, all of them.

first kiss royal wedding meghan markle prince harry
Getty Images

After anxious months, the day of the Royal Wedding has finally arrived. And if you weren't up quiiiiiiite early enough to catch the start of all the action, we've got you covered. A sea of fancy, completely impractical hats? Check. Oprah casually finding her seat in St. George's Chapel? Yup. All the meaningful glances between Meghan and Harry? Of course.

Click through to see every single photo from every possible angle on Harry and Meghan's (now the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's) special day.

Follow along here as we report on the royal wedding in real-time—from the dress to the tiara to Harry and Meghan's most adorable moments.

1 of 70
royal wedding meghan markle prince harry
Getty Images
Sealed with a Kiss

Be honest, this is what you woke up for.

2 of 70
royal wedding photos meghan markle prince harry
Getty Images
In Love

They look so happy!

3 of 70
meghan markle prince harry wedding photos
Getty Images
Getting That Wave Down

Meghan's got a lot of waving in her future.

4 of 70
royal wedding photos meghan markle prince harry
Getty Images
Drama

Look up "magic" in the dictionary, and you'll find this shot.

5 of 70
royal wedding photos meghan markle prince harry
Getty Images
Ready?

The adoring public awaits.

6 of 70
meghan markle prince harry wedding photos
Getty Images
Cinderella Moment

Cue the birds and woodland creatures.

7 of 70
royal wedding photos meghan markle prince harry
Getty Images
American Princess

And her famous tendrils made a star appearance.

8 of 70
royal wedding photos meghan markle prince harry
Getty Images
Ride's Here!

Much more glamorous than an Uber Pool.

9 of 70
Getty Images
A Royal Retreat

#thatduchesswave

10 of 70
royal wedding photos meghan markle prince harry
Getty Images
Welcome to the Firm

Doria lookin' mighty regal here.

11 of 70
royal wedding photos meghan markle prince harry
Getty Images
Nope

George is NOT here for this.

12 of 70
meghan markle prince harry wedding photos
Getty Images
Curious George

What's this royal wave thing about, anyway?

13 of 70
meghan markle prince harry wedding photos
Getty Images
Another Look

Just a wide shot to take everything in.

14 of 70
meghan markle prince harry wedding photos
Getty Images
Just Married!

The new Duke and Duchess of Sussex made their retreat down the aisle.

15 of 70
royal wedding meghan markle prince harry 
Getty Images
Put a Ring On It

Meghan's wedding band is quite traditional, and made from Welsh gold, like Kate's.

16 of 70
royal wedding meghan markle prince harry
Getty Images
That Markle Sparke

Seriously, her makeup is incredible.

17 of 70
royal wedding photos meghan markle prince harry
Getty Images
Lifting the Veil

I'M NOT CRYING, YOU'RE CRYING

18 of 70
royal wedding photos meghan markle prince harry
Getty Images
"You Look Amazing"

SERIOUSLY WE CANNOT.

19 of 70
royal wedding photos meghan markle prince harry
Getty Images
Future Father-in-Law

Meghan and Prince Charles linked arms for the final few steps up to the altar.

20 of 70
royal wedding meghan markle prince harry 
Getty Images
Independent Woman

Meghan broke with royal tradition by walking herself down the aisle before meeting Prince Charles.

21 of 70
royal wedding photos meghan markle prince harry
Getty Images
Charles, Camilla, and Kate

Probably arguing about whose hat is most fabulous.

22 of 70
royal wedding photos meghan markle prince harry
Getty Images
Doria Ragland

Meghan's mom having all the emotions.

23 of 70
royal wedding photos meghan markle prince harry
Getty Images
Bridesmaiding

Meghan's bridesmaids, including Princess Charlotte, heading up to St. George's Chapel

24 of 70
meghan markle prince harry wedding photos
Getty Images
A Step Up

Climbing stairs, wearing floral crowns ... this princess life is exhausting!

25 of 70
Getty Images
The Royal Wave

Princess Char is an old pro.

26 of 70
royal wedding photos meghan markle prince harry
Getty Images
Meghan's Moment

In Givenchy, no less!

27 of 70
royal wedding photos meghan markle prince harry
Getty Images
This Old Thing?

"Oh, just picked everything up on the way here."

28 of 70
royal wedding photos meghan markle prince harry
Getty Images
29 of 70
royal wedding photos meghan markle prince harry
Getty Images
30 of 70
royal wedding photos meghan markle prince harry
Getty Images
Doria Ragland and Meghan Markle

This is lovely.

