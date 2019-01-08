Required Listening: 20 Popular Songs Turning 20 in 2019

Perhaps because everyone believed the world was going to end with Y2K, the universe decided to bless us at the end of the millennium with artists like Britney Spears, the Backstreet Boys, and Blink-182, who produced some of their best work in 1999. Twenty years later, the songs—and their accompanying videos, released during Peak Music Video Season—are still incredible, and a crazy reminder of how much the artists (and the world) have changed since. Try not to feel old while you listen to these 20 songs, ahead, that are turning 20 this year. When the nostalgia hits, download our "20 Songs Turning 20 in 2019" Spotify playlist here.

