The Best Moments from the 2019 Golden Globes

From Taylor Swift's presence to Regina King's important pledge, here were all the best moments of the Golden Globes.

image
By Cady Drell
image
Getty Images

The Golden Globes is a great awards show because everyone seems to be in a good mood. It's not quite as prestigious as either the Emmys or the Oscars, though it's telling about both of them. Instead. stars from screens big and small are ready to get dressed up, get a little tipsy, and hang out with each other. You'd expect some political jokes, but there wasn't much of that. Instead, there was a lot of talking about how Hollywood could be better, more diverse, and more equal. Sure, that meant there was a bit less dramaaa than in years past, but it was also really heartwarming.

Here were all of the best, can't-miss moments of the 2019 Golden Globes:

1 Lady Gaga's Outfit
76th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Show
Getty ImagesHandout

Is it not enough that Gaga is an incredible singer and songwriter, a provocateur, and an award-winning actress but she also has to be breathtakingly radiant too? It would be unfair if she was less lovable, and her blue hair and blue dress combo, possibly a shoutout to Judy Garland's original A Star Is Born look, was unbeatable. High drama!

2 Sandra Oh’s Representation Joke
76th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Show
Getty ImagesHandout

Okay, so Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh are kind of a strange pairing for cohosts of the Golden Globes. After all, the only thing they have in common is that they are perfect and no one has a bad thing to say about them. So naturally, their monologue was pretty easy-going and good-natured, without much of the swashbuckling and pointed ribbing of monologues past. But there was one joke Oh made about Crazy Rich Asians, in which she pointed out that it was “the first studio film with an Asian American lead since Ghost in the Shell and Aloha”—two films that controversially starred white women Scarlett Johansson and Emma Stone, respectively, in roles that were written for characters of Asian descent. The joke had bite! Enough that Emma Stone felt compelled to yell, “I’m sorry!” from her table.

3 Carol Burnett Got an Award Named for Her
76th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Getty ImagesGeorge Pimentel

Steve Carrell came out and we thought he would be very serious presenting a prestigious award because, if you’ve seen Beautiful Boy, you know he can be serious. But for the Carol Burnett Award, presented to Carol Burnett, he was the perfect mix of light-hearted and adoring—everything the queen Carol Burnett deserves. Her six decade-long career has spanned multiple media (many times in which she was a “first”) and, according to Carrell (quoting what some people say), “she makes Tom Hanks look like an asshole.” She’s the perfect person to name an award for—a true living legend. In accepting the inaugural Carol Burnett award, she joked, "Do I get to accept it every year?" We certainly hope so.

4 Regina King Made an Important Pledge
76th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Cocktail Reception
Getty ImagesKevin Winter

In accepting her award for If Beale Street Could Talk, Regina King made a pledge: That every movie she produces in the next two years will have 50 percent women. The music that was cued to play her off stopped after she gave her thanks so that she could make this important promise. In an awards where so many women—and especially women of color—are getting acknowledged, it felt so fitting and necessary.

5 Hey, Taylor Swift Is Here!
76th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Show
Getty ImagesHandout

Not that we should be that surprised that Taylor Swift presented an award for Original Score for a Motion Picture (which went to First Man) and Best Song in a Motion Picture (to “Shallow” from A Star Is Born, thank god) —she was already there, thanks to her relationship with Joe Alwyn and his star-making turn as Reluctant Hand Job Recipient No. 1 in The Favourite, and when you have Taylor Swift in the room you GET HER ONSTAGE. Still, this show is taking a long time and her beautiful visage was a treat.

6 Most Inspiring Moments Montage
76th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Getty ImagesFrazer Harrison

Co-hosts Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh presented a montage of the most important Golden Globes moments ever, the ones that really inspired them...And it was about 6 seconds long and consisted only of the two respective awards that Samberg and Oh won in years past. “What?” said Oh. “We said the moments that inspired us." And now Sandra will have another inspiring moment: After this, she won an award for her lead role in the brilliant show Killing Eve.

