The Golden Globes is a great awards show because everyone seems to be in a good mood. It's not quite as prestigious as either the Emmys or the Oscars, though it's telling about both of them. Instead. stars from screens big and small are ready to get dressed up, get a little tipsy, and hang out with each other. You'd expect some political jokes, but there wasn't much of that. Instead, there was a lot of talking about how Hollywood could be better, more diverse, and more equal. Sure, that meant there was a bit less dramaaa than in years past, but it was also really heartwarming.

Here were all of the best, can't-miss moments of the 2019 Golden Globes: