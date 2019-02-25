The Oscars are finally here! Whether you're most excited to see Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper perform, nervous for the lack-of-a-host-thing, or still upset Paddington didn't get a nomination, there's no denying the glam is always brought for the most important night in Hollywood. I personally am here for the red carpet arrival moments. I love seeing everyone dressed up in their finest clothes and jewels, but lately I've been a fan of watching the dresses walk off the red carpet. I mean, these backs make a statement. The trains! The slits! The low cuts! Below are a few of my faves of the night.