image
Today's Top Stories
1
The Practical Reason Meghan Loves Low Buns
image
2
The Women Running for President in 2020
image
3
11 Fanny Packs That Will Win You Over
image
4
Sorry, But 'The Favourite' Is a Rom-Com
image
5
This Week in Timothée Chalamet, Feb. 22 Edition

The Sexiest Oscars Dresses From Behind

Baby got back.

image
By Krystyna Chávez
Charlize Theron
Getty Images

The Oscars are finally here! Whether you're most excited to see Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper perform, nervous for the lack-of-a-host-thing, or still upset Paddington didn't get a nomination, there's no denying the glam is always brought for the most important night in Hollywood. I personally am here for the red carpet arrival moments. I love seeing everyone dressed up in their finest clothes and jewels, but lately I've been a fan of watching the dresses walk off the red carpet. I mean, these backs make a statement. The trains! The slits! The low cuts! Below are a few of my faves of the night.

1 of 10
Angela Bassett
Getty Images
Angela Bassett
2 of 10
Glenn Close
Getty Images
Glenn Close
3 of 10
Michelle Yeoh
Getty Images
Michelle Yeoh
4 of 10
Charlize Theron
Getty Images
Charlize Theron
5 of 10
Melissa McCarthy
Getty Images
Melissa McCarthy
6 of 10
Regina King
Getty Images
Regina King
7 of 10
Octavia Spencer
Getty Images
Octavia Spencer
8 of 10
Linda Cardellini
Getty Images
Linda Cardellini
9 of 10
Ruth E Carter
Getty Images
Ruth E Carter
10 of 10
Laura Harrier
Getty Images
Laura Harrier
Next
The Oscars Red Carpet's Cutest Couples
US-OSCARS-ARRIVALS
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Best of the Red Carpet 2019
91st Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals Billy Porter Wears a Tuxedo Dress to the Oscars
91st Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals Regina King Wins Highest Slit at the Oscars
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
91st Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals All the Sheer Dresses on the Oscars Red Carpet
image
These 2019 Oscars Beauty Looks Are Perfection
image
The Best Red Carpet Looks at the 2019 Oscars
image
The 65 Most Iconic Oscar Dresses of All Time
Mark Ronson's 'Club Heartbreak' Grammy Party Sponsored by Absolut Elyx
What Stars Wore to the Grammys After Parties
61st Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals Twitter Reacts to Cardi B and Offset's Tongue Kiss
61st Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 10 Feb 2019
The Most Stunning Beauty Looks at the 2019 Grammys
61st Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
The Grammys Red Carpet's Cutest Couples