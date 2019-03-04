5 Tayshia

Why It Will Be Her: She's the most emotionally mature and prepared of the bunch. She's memorable, daring, funny, and beautiful, while also sticking firm to her guns. She's been married before, but after her divorce, she's definitely ready to date and fall in love and get married again.

Why It Won't Be Her: The audience is still holding it against her for telling Colton who had the wrong reasons for being there. Plus there's the whole fiasco of Us Weekly revealing that she was reportedly "exclusively with her ex" before she left to film The Bachelor. That makes her look like a jerk and a hypocrite. And I'd be remiss if I didn't add that The Powers That Be are probably thinking it's "too soon" for another Black lead. What that means, I couldn't tell you, though. Even worse—she may just be too normal.

Likelihood: Unlikely, unfortunately.