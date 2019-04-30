Note: Game of Thrones spoilers ahead. The third episode of the current season of Game of Thrones promised to be an action-packed one, and it delivered. One day after the long-awaited Battle of Winterfell, fans are still raving over the sheer force and epitome of badass-ness that is Arya Stark, Wielder of Needle, Girl without a Name, Slayer of the Night King. What did she do? That. Arya did that!

However, Arya wasn't the only one carrying her weight in the battle; she had a little help from some friends along the way. And by some, I really mean some—not everyone was able to stand their ground against the Night King's army. Here, a definitive ranking of the power players in the Battle of Winterfell.