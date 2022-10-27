Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Gen Z is widely considered to be an enigma—and I say this as a zoomer myself. I was born in '98 (anyone born between 1997 and 2012 is considered part of the club), and even still, I find myself confuddled by my generation. In the face of tumult (and boy, there's been a lot of it in our seminal years), we cope with post-ironic humor. We have a penchant for self-deprecation, yet are proud, oustanding members of the self-love moment. And despite having not-so-sunny dispositions about the future (opens in new tab), studies show that Gen Z (opens in new tab) is perhaps the most socially and politically conscious of any generation yet—and we're energized to create the world we want (opens in new tab).

We're also a generation that grew up with constant connectivity through social media and the internet, which means we've grown accustomed to having everything at our fingertips. As such, when it comes to getting a gift for Gen Z, where are you to start? For the generation that has access to it all, what exactly do they want? In pursuit of finding out what exactly is on their wishlists, I crowdsourced amongst several in-the-know Gen Z-ers on what they're hoping to receive this holiday season. From Apple's AirPod Maxes to quirky-kitschy charm necklaces (opens in new tab) to high-tech jewelry, discover the best gifts for Gen Z ahead, straight from the zoomer's mouth.

Best Gift for the Child at Heart (opens in new tab) Ian Charms The Icon Necklace $190 at Ian Charms (opens in new tab) "Naturally, if Doja Cat wears Ian Charms, I have to wear Ian Charms," offers Ana Escalante, Editorial Assistant at Glamour. "I love the kitschy, fun, child-like aesthetic that's in every Ian Charms piece, but I've yet to bite the bullet and actually buy one myself. While anyone can buy glass beads and string them together to make a playful necklace, the Ian Charms consumer is a girl I'm striving to be."

For The Charli XCX-Obsessed A24 Bodies Bodies Bodies Original Motion Picture Soundtrack $40 at A24 (opens in new tab) For those who haven't seen the Gen Z-pointed satire directed by Halina Reijn, Bodies Bodies Bodies has everything: Zoomer-approved buzzwords like "gaslighting" sprinkled throughout like the script; references to that viral TikTok dance you have no interest in trying; and Pete Davidson! This thriller also has a killer (Hah! Pun very much intended) soundtrack featuring the Gen Z-beloved Charli XCX and an Amandla Stenberg original track, making it a perfect gift for the Gen Z film buff in your life.

Best Gift for Aspiring Nail Artists (opens in new tab) Beetle Gel Nail Polish Kit $40 at Amazon (opens in new tab) "As a Gen-Zer living in New York City, I do just about everything I can to save extra money—and that includes skipping out on professional manicures," says Brooke Knappenberger, Editorial Fellow at Marie Claire. "After buying this kit out of pandemic boredom, I can now say I'm a pro at doing manicures at home. This kit includes everything you need to do your own gel manicure at home including a UV lamp and pretty neutral colors. With just a little bit of practice, your gel manicure will last you chip-free for up to two weeks."

Best Gift for the Budding TikTok Star (opens in new tab) Multitasky Multitasking Foldable Ring Light $50 at Multitasky (opens in new tab) For the Gen Z-er in your life who's always vlogging and selfie-ing, this ring light from Multitasky will take their social media game to the next level. It extends to full standing height of 5’6” (think of the full-body OOTDs!), and the phone holder rotates 360-degrees, meaning they'll be able to get all of the angles. This ring light also comes with three different light modes, warm, cool, and neutral, all of which have adjustable brightness. Notice, too, that this piece of equipment features three phone holders, so one can hold a portable charger, one can boast the song lyrics for lip syncing, and the last can record the entire show.

Best Gift For Matilda Djerf Followers Djerf Avenue Forever Blazer Black $179 at Djerf Avenue (opens in new tab) Matilda Djerf is the Gen Z style icon to end all style icons (Don't believe me? Search #MatildaDjerf on TikTok, and take in the hoards of content dedicated to the Swedish, curtain bang-ed influencer). And if you have a fashion-oriented Gen Z-er in your life, this oversized blazer (opens in new tab) is sure to please, as it adopts the uber-trendy baggy look that Gen Z is especially fond of. Plus, the jacket is made of 74 percent recycled polyester so a sustainably-minded Gen Z-er will appreciate its eco-conscious fabrications.

For the Person Always Tuned In (opens in new tab) Apple AirPods Max $549 at Apple (opens in new tab) $449.99 (opens in new tab) at Best Buy (opens in new tab) $449.99 (opens in new tab) at Best Buy (opens in new tab) More than a high-tech pair of headphones, Apple's AirPods Max have become somewhat of a tech accessory (a techcessory, if you will) amongst Gen Z. Offered in five different colorways, the device features a lightweight mesh headband, stainless steel frame, and anodized aluminum ear cups to create an ultra-sleek look that's much more fashion-driven than other over-the-ear headphones. It charges for up to 20 hours of use and offers total noise cancellation, meaning your gift recipient can enjoy an optimal listening experience. Pro tip: Opt for a free engraving—an initial, number, inside joke, even an emoji!— to make this tech gift feel a bit more personalized.

For the Statement Dresser (opens in new tab) Missoma Squiggle Curve Two Tone Enamel Ear Cuff $64 at Missoma (opens in new tab) This electric pink squiggle-shaped ear cuff from Missoma is a pick of my own. I'm a huge fan of jewelry that offers a subtle peek into my personality, and this piece says, "She's fun! She's quirky! She likes jewelry that provides the perfect amount of everyday whimsy!" It's made of an 18-carat recycled gold-plated vermeil, so it emulates a polished look yet without the budget-breaking price of fine jewelry. And if there's someone out there really wants to treat me, this pink ear cuff would look excellent stacked against the matching style in bright white.

For the One Who Loves Classic Jewelry Tiffany & Co. Heart Signet Ring $450 at Tiffany & Co. (opens in new tab) "I never really wore jewelry as a kid, but the Tiffany & Co. Heart Signet Ring was always something I loved," says Vienna Skye, model, TikToker, and general Gen Z fashion icon. "And now that rings are an essential piece to my everyday look, I'm hoping to add this one to my stack"—wink-wink, nudge-nudge at all of Skye's loved ones. And if this heart-shaped piece has the TikTok star's stamp of approval, you can safely assume the Gen Z-er in your life will be pleased with this cute classic, too

For the Nascent Photographer (opens in new tab) Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Camera Bundle $125 at Amazon (opens in new tab) "Ever since getting this camera as a gift years back, it's my new favorite way to commemorate a special day," Knappenberger, Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow, details. "The Polaroid-esque pictures taken on this camera come out so cute and surprisingly high quality. As a tradition, my sister and I take a photo in front of our Christmas tree and it's been such a treat to look back at those memories. This set includes everything you need to start your own special collection."

For the Self-Care Aficionado (opens in new tab) Topicals Like Butter Mask $34 at Sephora (opens in new tab) If you yourself are not familiar with skincare brand Topicals (opens in new tab), I all but guarantee that any beauty-loving Gen Z-er you know is already well acquainted with the label— in fact, its Faded Serum for Dark Spots & Discoloration, a product that recently went viral on TikTok, is likely already in their self-care rotation. But considering not everyone has dark spots that need targeting, Topicals's Like Butter Mask is more of a universal crowd-pleaser. Well regarded as one of 2022's best face masks (opens in new tab), the formula is incredibly hydrating and calming, making it an ideal product to combat harsh winter weather.

Best Gift for Practical Purposes (opens in new tab) Frank & Oak The Wool Button-Up Sweater in Red $119 at Frank and Oak (opens in new tab) Yes, giving a sweater as a holiday gift is perhaps not the most inventive idea but, admittedly, a new cozy knit for the colder seasons is something everyone can benefit from. And this cherry red pullover from Frank & Oak style is a trendy style that no Gen Z-er will be able to roll their eyes at. Made of recycled nylon and cruelty-free wool, this button-up sweater boasts a relaxed fit and a statement collar similar to those offered by It Scandi brand, GANNI.

Best Tech Gift (opens in new tab) Oura Ring Gen 3 $499 at Oura (opens in new tab) "My deepest, darkest little secret is that I'm obsessed with goop," Escalante confides. "No, seriously. I love a seemingly life-changing, luxurious wellness device that isn't at all a necessity, but rather, an impulse purchase coming from an inherent feminine need for shiny things. Long gone are the days of Apple Watches and FitBits— the Oura ring is the SoHo fashion influencer of wellness accessories. It tracks your sleep cycle, when you ovulate based on your body temperature, and your step count all while fitting right into your jewelry box."

The Best Pimple Patches for the Acne Prone (opens in new tab) Starface Hydro-Stars $15 at Starface (opens in new tab) Here's another item on my personal wishlist! As adorable as they are effective, Starface's Hydro-Stars are an acne spot treatment (opens in new tab) that uses hydrocolloids to reduce inflammation and absorb the fluid of a pimple, therefore making it shrink and diminish over time. They also protect the pimple from outside bacteria and picking (we're all guilty of the occasional anger-induced extraction), which helps the blemish heal faster over time. One reviewer expressed their satisfaction in saying that the Hydro-Stars have become a "game-changer" in their pimple-fighting arsenal, while another said the patches "helped with my earth-sized pimple without irritation to my skin."