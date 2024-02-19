Many of today's most innovative, heart-racing stories are being told in the horror genre, and so far, 2024's terror slate is full of the most anticipated slasher flicks in recent years. There's something for everyone, from horror-thrillers that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats, to campy monster stories set to give M3GAN a run for her money. From the return of beloved franchises like Saw, Beetlejuice, and A Quiet Place, to the debuts of festival darlings like I Saw the TV Glow, here are the best horror movies of 2024 to add to your watchlist. (If you just can't wait for your next scare, check out the best horror movies of 2023 to watch now on streaming.)

'Out of Darkness'

(Image credit: Bleecker Street)

Release Date: February 9, 2024

Starring: Kit Young, Chuku Modu, and Iola Evans.

This acclaimed horror indie, set 45,000 years ago, follows a community of prehistoric humans searching for a new home in an inhospitable tundra. When night falls, the group is stalked by a terrifying enemy.

Trailer: HERE

'Imaginary'

(Image credit: YouTube/Lionsgate)

Release Date: March 8, 2024

Starring: DeWanda Wise, Pyper Braun, Tom Payne, Taegen Burns, Veronica Falcon, and Betty Buckley.

When Jessica (Wise) and her family moves back into her childhood home, her stepdaughter Alice (Braun) befriends a seemingly cuddly bear named Chauncey that she finds in the basement. As the girl's connection to the doll becomes more concerning, Jessica comes to realize Chauncey is much more than the stuffed toy bear she believed him to be.

Trailer: HERE

'Immaculate'

(Image credit: Neon/YouTube)

Release Date: March 22, 2024

Starring: Sydney Sweeney, Simona Tabasco, Álvaro Morte, and Benedetta Porcaroli.

When a devout American nun (Sweeney) joins a remote convent in the picturesque Italian countryside, her warm welcome quickly devolves into a nightmare as it becomes clear her new home harbors unspeakable horrors.

Trailer: HERE

'The First Omen'

(Image credit: 20TH CENTURY STUDIOS/ YOUTUBE)

Release Date: April 6, 2024

Starring: Nell Tiger Free, Tawkeef Barhom, Sonia Braga, Ralph Ineson, and Bill Nighy.

The latest film in the supernatural horror franchise The Omen will be its first prequel story. When a young American woman is sent to Rome to begin a life of service to the church, she uncovers a terrifying conspiracy that hopes to bring about the birth of evil incarnate.

Trailer: HERE

'Tarot'

(Image credit: SONY PICTURES)

Release Date: May 10, 2024

Starring: Harriet Slater, Adain Bradley, Avantika, Wolfgang Novogratz, Humberly González, ​​Larsen Thompson, and Jacob Batalon.

When a group of friends violates the sacred rule of Tarot readings—never use someone else’s deck—they unleash an unspeakable evil trapped within the cursed cards. The co-eds end up in a race against death to escape the gruesome fate foretold in their readings.

Trailer: HERE

'Abigail'

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Release Date: April 19, 2024

Starring: Melissa Barrera, Dan Stevens, Kevin Durand, Kathryn Newton, Angus Cloud, William Catlett, and Giancarlo Esposito.

The directors of 2019's horror-comedy Ready or Not are back with a new terrifyingly funny tale. When a group of would-be criminals kidnap the 12-year-old ballerina daughter of a powerful underworld figure, the captors realized that they are in for way more than they bargained for, as this is no ordinary girl.

Trailer: HERE

'Cuckoo'

(Image credit: Neon)

Release Date: May 3, 2024

Starring: Hunter Schafer, Jessica Henwick, and Dan Stevens.

This long-awaited indie flick is expected to receive a release date after making its festival debut at SXSW. On a trip to the German Alps with her father and stepmother, Gretchen discovers that their resort hides sinister secrets, as she’s plagued by strange noises and frightening visions of a woman pursuing her.

Trailer: TBA

'The Strangers: Chapter 1'

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

Release Date: May 17, 2024

Starring: Madelaine Petsch, Froy Gutierrez, and Gabriel Basso.

This year marks the start of an all-new trilogy set in the world of the 2008 psychological slasher by the same name. When a longtime couple's car breaks down in the middle of a cross-country road trip, they’re forced to spend the night in a secluded Airbnb, where they are terrorized from dusk till dawn by three masked strangers.

Trailer: HERE

'The Watchers'

(Image credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Release Date: June 7, 2024

Starring: Dakota Fanning, Olwen Fouéré, Georgina Campbell, Hannah Howland, Alistair Brammer, and Siobhan Hewlett.

M. Night Shyamalan's daughter, Ishana Night Shyamalan, is set to make her directorial debut this year, based on author A.M. Shine's 2022 novel by the same name. When a 28-year-old artist named Mina gets stranded in an untouched forest in western Ireland, she encounters several other people who warn her about an unsettling and horrific presence that lives in the trees.

Trailer: TBA

'A Quiet Place: Day One'

(Image credit: YouTube/Paramount Pictures)

Release Date: June 28, 2024

Starring: Lupita Nyong'o, Joseph Quinn, and Djimon Hounsou.

This prequel spin-off to the hit horror-thriller franchise by John Krasinski will bring the initial chaos of the society-ending alien invasion to the big screen, showing a group of strangers banding together as the sound-sensitive monsters touch down in NYC.

Trailer: HERE

'Longlegs'

(Image credit: Neon/YouTube)

Release Date: July 12, 2024

Starring: Nicholas Cage and Maika Monroe

While investigating a serial killer, a young FBI agent (Monroe) discovers the murderer's sinister links to the occult. At least, that's as much plot as we can decipher from the film's excellent, super-cryptic teasers.

Trailer: HERE

'Speak No Evil'

(Image credit: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images))

Release Date: September 13, 2024

Starring: James McAvoy, Mackenzie Davis , Scoot McNairy , and Alix West Lefler.

This remake of the acclaimed Danish horror film Gæsterne follows a family invited for a weekend at an idyllic country house—a dream holiday that warps into a snarled psychological nightmare.

Trailer: TBA

'Alien: Romulus'

(Image credit: Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All rights reserved./ Courtesy Everett Collection)

Release Date: August 16, 2024

Starring: Cailee Spaeny is leading the cast opposite David Jonsson (“Industry”), Archie Renaux (“Shadow and Bone”), Isabela Merced (“Rosaline”), Spike Fearn (“The Batman”) and Aileen Wu (“Away From Home”).

Two things we know about the next Alien film's top-secret plot: It's a standalone story set in the timeframe between the franchise's first and second films, and it centers on “a group of young people on a distant world, who find themselves in a confrontation with the most terrifying life form in the universe," per Variety.

Trailer: TBA

'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice'

(Image credit: WARNER BROTHERS /COURTESY EVERETT COLLECTION)

Release Date: September 6, 2024

Starring: Michael Keaton, Jenna Ortega, Monica Bellucci, Justin Theroux, Willem Dafoe, Winona Ryder, and Catherine O'Hara.

The plot of this highly-anticipated revival is tightly under wraps, but all we need to know is that Keaton (Beetlejuice), Ryder (Lydia Deetz), and O'Hara (Delia Deetz) are all returning in their original roles, with Wednesday Addams herself leading the new cast.

Trailer: TBA

'Saw XI'

(Image credit: Everett Collection)

Release Date: September 27, 2024

Starring: TBA

The long-running horror franchise isn't stopping any time soon. We'll be on the lookout for cast and plot details throughout the year.

Trailer: TBA

'Smile 2'

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Release Date: October 18, 2024

Starring: Naomi Scott and Lukas Gage

Smile was one of the biggest box-office horror hits of 2022, and a sequel was quickly greenlit. While plot details are under wraps, it's likely that Scott's character will be terrorized by the same trauma monster.

Trailer: TBA

'Nosferatu'

Lily-Rose Depp stars as Ellen Hutter in director Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu. (Image credit: Focus Features)

Release Date: December 25, 2024

Starring: Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Bill Skarsgård, Nicholas Hoult, Lily-Rose Depp, Emma Corrin, Willem Dafoe, Simon McBurney, and Ralph Ineson.

The Witch and The Lighthouse director Robert Eggers will helm this chilling gothic tale of the obsession between a young woman and the terrifying vampire infatuated with her, bringing untold horror in its wake.

Trailer: TBA

'Handling the Undead'

(Image credit: Neon)

Release Date: TBA

Starring: Renate Reinsve, Bjørn Sundquist, Bente Børsum, Anders Danielsen Lie, Bahar Pars, and Inesa Dauksta.

This Norwegian zombie horror is set to hit theaters this year after earning rave reviews at Sundance. When the newly dead awaken on a hot summer day in Oslo, three grieving families try to figure out what this resurrection means and if their loved ones are really back.

Trailer: HERE

'I Saw the TV Glow'

(Image credit: A24)

Release Date: TBA

Starring: Justice Smith, Brigette Lundy-Paine, Danielle Deadwyler, Phoebe Bridgers, Helena Howard, Fred Durst, Amber Benson, and Conner O’Malley.

Another buzzy hit out of Sundance, Jane Schoenbrun's acclaimed film follows teenagers Owen (Smith) and Maddy (Lundy-Paine) as they bond over their love of a television series. After the show is mysteriously canceled, their reality begins to blur.

Trailer: TBA