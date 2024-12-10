The Best Inspirational Movies of All Time
Here's what to watch when you need a pick-me-up.
If you're in the mood to be moved, an inspirational movie is the perfect choice. While distinct from a tear-jerker film, inspirational movies can still have some tragic moments, but there's always an inevitable triumph. That's why we can't help but love them.
Some are based on true stories, and others are purely fictional. But the best inspirational movies do something special: They avoid cliches and deliver a cinematic journey that inspires hope and wonder, whether they explore hardship, unconventional success, or underdog sports stories. From Remember the Titans to It's a Wonderful Life, below, find the most inspirational movies of all time.
'42' (2013)
Jackie Robinson, the first Black MLB player, lived a life worthy of a biopic. The movie was a modest success and has risen in esteem since then, particularly in praise of the late Chadwick Boseman adding depth and unspoken complexity to the character.
'Apollo 13' (1995)
Even though you may know the ending of the real story that inspired the movie, Apollo 13 is one of the most suspenseful movies. The race to save three astronauts (played by Tom Hanks, Bill Paxton, and Kevin Bacon), trapped in space and running out of oxygen, is as scary as it is ultimately hopeful.
'Before Sunrise' (1995)
Technically, you'll want to view this film as the first of Richard Linklater's trilogy about a couple (Julie Delpy and Ethan Hawke) whose chance meeting defines their lives. The second is probably the most inspirational, but the first—deeply romantic and hopeful—sets off the journey in spectacular fashion.
'The Big Lebowski' (1998)
While you might not automatically categorize the iconic '90s movie The Big Lebowski as "inspirational," bear with us. The Dude (Jeff Bridges) gets into some pretty serious situations, but thanks to his laidback attitude (and some impressive plot shenanigans) he keeps on "abiding" all the way through.
'Catch Me if You Can' (2002)
Frank Abagnale Jr. (portrayed by Leonardo Dicaprio), a young and highly successful con man, is pursued by a dogged FBI agent. While most of the film catalogs (and somewhat celebrates) Abagnale's exploits, it's more interested in redemption. Can an inveterate criminal be reformed? Can his skills be used for good? Those are the questions on Steven Spielberg's mind here.
'Coach Carter' (2005)
Samuel L. Jackson stars in this sports drama, giving one of his all-time best performances as a tough but extremely supportive coach. The film is based on the true story of a Richmond High School basketball coach who suspended his players until they pulled up their GPAs.
'Dead Poets Society' (1989)
This movie is a love letter to great poetry, critical thinking, and the best teacher you've ever had (played perfectly by Robin Williams). Even if you have never watched the coming-of-age classic, you probably can recognize its most famous line pulled from literature: "Oh captain, my captain!"
'The Diving Bell and the Butterfly' (2008)
If you missed this overlooked '00s film upon its release, it's worth watching. It's based on Jean-Dominique Bauby's memoir in which a stroke left him with "locked-in syndrome"—fully conscious but unable to move or speak. We experience what it's like to be in Bauby's body as he struggles to communicate but lives a gorgeous, rich inner life.
'Erin Brockovich' (2000)
The film that won Julia Roberts an Oscar, Erin Brockovich gives us an unlikely hero. Erin is an unemployed single mom who takes a job at a law firm out of necessity—then starts a massive investigation into groundwater contamination. It's based on a true story and one of filmmaker Steven Soderbergh's all-time bests!
'E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial' (1982)
If you're a fan of movies that make you weep, this '80s classic should be on your list; it's difficult to get through E.T. without crying, but the watch is worth it. A teeny, tiny alien left on Earth by accident befriends a small boy (Henry Thomas)—are you crying yet? we are!—and tries to be reunited with his family.
'Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind' (2004)
This is a trippy sci-fi movie that imagines a future where you can erase memories from your own brain. But it's really a story about a relationship—flawed, imperfect, sometimes painful—that persists despite both trying desperately to forget about it.
'Good Will Hunting' (1997)
"It's not your fault." Good Will Hunting is about a once-in-a-lifetime super-genius who overcomes his upbringing. But it's also about a traumatized young man whose relationship with a good therapist (Matt Damon and Robin Williams, respectively) transforms his life.
'The Grapes of Wrath' (1940)
Based on the iconic John Steinbeck book you might have had to read in high school, The Grapes of Wrath captures a fraught moment in the Great Depression. Covering a family of sharecroppers whose lives become increasingly desperate, it's nevertheless a story of intense determination and hope.
'Hoosiers' (1987)
If you want to watch a simple, uplifting sports movie, pick Hoosiers. A high school basketball team in a small town gets a new coach (a stellar Gene Hackman)—and inspirational things happen. No spoilers; just go along for the ride.
'Jerry Maguire' (1996)
This might be one of the most over-the-top sports movies (and has been meme-d into oblivion). But the film's core remains as inspirational as ever: A down-on-his-luck sports agent (Tom Cruise) paired with a frustrated, undervalued football player (Cuba Gooding Jr.) make sports magic together.
'Miracle' (2004)
A story about the "Miracle on Ice" (the U.S. team playing against the Soviets in the 1980 Winter Olympics) could easily become schmaltzy, but—thanks to Kurt Russell as the tough-as-nails coach determined to triumph—it turns into one of the best hockey films ever.
'Moneyball' (2011)
There's rarely a more fun underdog story than Moneyball. The Oakland Athletics start utilizing a new-for-the-time data-driven approach to drafting players—and (despite everyone else in baseball warning them not to do it) see major, major payoffs.
'The Natural' (1984)
Robert Redford has starred in plenty of inspiring films over the course of his career, but The Natural dares to let him fail. He plays a baseball player with tremendous natural talent, but tragedy has sidelined his pro career. More than 15 years later (and considered old to still be playing), he finally gets his shot.
'One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest' (1975)
Like a handful of other films on this list, this book-to-movie adaptation takes place in a dark setting and doesn't pull punches in depicting tragedy. The film set in a mental hospital intermingles tragedy and hope in a truly profound way. It's no wonder it's considered one of the best films ever.
'Princess Mononoke' (1997)
Even if you're unfamiliar with the beloved Japanese animation house Studio Ghibli, you should seek this one out. It's a simple but profound environmentalist tale, with a young warrior seeking to lift a curse (and eventually realizing the whole world is at stake). It's a truly gorgeous film.
'Remember the Titans' (2000)
If you ask someone to pick the most inspirational sports movie, chances are high they'd think of Remember the Titans. It's a story loosely based on a newly integrated Virginia football team—and with Denzel Washington at the helm, you're in good hands all the way through.
'The Right Stuff' (1984)
A historical fiction film is a prime candidate for an inspirational movie, particularly one about the space race. But believe it or not, this movie about the first U.S. human spaceflight bombed at the box office before becoming an enormous hit on home video. And it's not lost its shine!
'Rocky' (1976)
We could include most (if not all) of the Rocky and Creed movies on this list, but it's hard to do better than the first film. When you consider that Sylvester Stallone was a virtual unknown and had to fight hard to be cast as the lead, it's a real "art imitates life" story.
'Rudy' (1993)
While you shouldn't focus on the exact verisimilitude of the story (it's quite a loose adaptation), Rudy follows a true rags-to-riches trajectory of a steel mill worker (Sean Astin) who, despite being "5 foot nothing, 100 and nothing," aspires to play college football.
'Saving Private Ryan' (1998)
Like many inspirational movies, this war epic depicts painful events until its emotional conclusion. A group of soldiers go out in pursuit of the titular Private Ryan (Matt Damon), the last living child in a family whose sons all got shipped off to combat, amid terrible World War II battles. Keep the tissues handy.
'Schindler's List' (1994)
Given the story's intensity, it's impressive how well Steven Spielberg's award-winning World War II-set film Schindler's List moves along, with humor and restraint alongside its deep meaning. You'll never forget it: "Whoever saves one life saves the world entire."
'The Shawshank Redemption' (1994)
This might now seem like the prototypical inspirational movie, not to mention one of the best films of all time. But it took a while for The Shawshank Redemption to become a phenomenon. It goes to some dark places, but Andy Dufresne's (Tim Robbins) journey as a wrongly convicted inmate is as epic as it gets.
'Silver Linings Playbook' (2012)
This drama centers around challenging topics like mental illness and grief, but it's ultimately an unconventional rom-com. The love story at its center is between a young widow (Jennifer Lawrence) and a man with bipolar disorder (Bradley Cooper), and it up being a riotous celebration of life. It's the definition of a movie you want to watch over and over again.
'Sing Sing' (2024)
Sing Sing is based on the real-life Rehabilitation Through the Arts Program at the Sing Sing New York prison. The film is deep and profound without being cliche, and several of the actors in the movie are formerly incarcerated alumni of the program.
'To Kill a Mockingbird' (1963)
This adaptation of a most beloved book is considered one of the best movies ever made. It's not wholly inspirational in its plot—lawyer Atticus Finch (Gregory Peck) is up against powerful forces as he defends a Black man in early 20th century Alabama—but it's got a simple, moving message.
'The Truman Show' (1998)
When you buy into the bone-chilling premise, you find yourself rooting for the unconventional hero and his fight for independence all the way through. Jim Carrey stars as the titular Truman who starts to suspect his world isn't real, and he's right: It's all a TV set and he's the star.
'It's a Wonderful Life' (1947)
The pinnacle of all inspirational movies, it's easy to forget how daring It's a Wonderful Life is (particularly for the time it was made in 1946). George Bailey (James Stewart) is desperate, depressed, and at the point of self-harm when he meets an angel whose mission is to show him what life would be like without him.
