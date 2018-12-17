image
10 Affordable Holiday Gifts That Won't End Up Immediately Re-Gifted

Because sometimes a girl has to save her money for herself.

image
By Rachel Epstein
image
Design by Morgan McMullen

Too often cheap presents get confused with "throwaway gifts" or low-quality poor choices, but there are so many options for a girl on a budget that aren't destined to be re-gifted or immediately forgotten about. Ahead, the 10 best gifts to shop this season that they'll actually use, most well under $30 (because you know you've got to save up for all those post-holiday sales, anyway).

1 of 10
image
Courtesy
A Cute Planner

Bloomingdales, $18

SHOP IT

Start 2019 off the responsible way with this cheeky, "Things I'll cancel later" daily planner. What? It's not wrong.

2 of 10
image
Courtesy
A Monogrammed Mug

Anthropologie, $8

SHOP IT

If she can't go more than 24 hours without her cup of coffee, she'll appreciate this monogrammed mug that looks way more expensive than it is. It can also be used as decor to store her pens and pencils.

3 of 10
image
Courtesy
Cute Touchscreen Gloves

Nordstrom, $29

SHOP IT

The only thing worse than stepping out into frigid temperatures and not being able to scroll through Instagram is...not being able to feel your hands. Avoid both scenarios and survive thrive this winter by stocking up on a cute pair of touchscreen gloves.

4 of 10
image
Courtesy
Mini Vodka Set

Sugarfina x Titos, $28

SHOP IT

Host a happy hour for one with this chic mini vodka set that includes a copper mug and two sets of American Mule gummy bears infused with Tito's.

5 of 10
image
Courtesy
Luxe Lip Balm

Le Labo, $14

SHOP IT

Le Labo, responsible for the highly-praised Santal 33 and Roses fragrances, makes a perfectly-sized vegan-free lip balm infused with shea butter, jojoba seeds, and olive oil. If you feel like splurging, buy her the hand pomade to go with it.

6 of 10
image
Courtesy
Pretty String Lights

Free People, $20

SHOP IT

If her apartment is in need of some good vibes (let's be honest, whose isn't?), she'll love these LED moon string lights.

7 of 10
image
Courtesy
The @OverheardLA Book

Urban Outfitters, $16

SHOP IT

Do yourself a favor and follow @OverheardLA (and @OverheardNewYork), then buy the book version of the hilarious Instagram account. The gist: People submit real, ridiculous conversations that they overhear, and the account posts them anonymously.

8 of 10
image
Courtesy
Bon Appétit Plate

Bloomingville, $11

SHOP IT

A ceramic plate that says it all, currently 25 percent off.

9 of 10
image
Courtesy
Velvet Footwear

DSW, $6

SHOP IT

These velvet socks are perfect for Christmas morning (and every other morning after that). After slipping into these, she's never going to want to leave the house.

10 of 10
image
Courtesy
Luxury Soap

Chanel, $26

SHOP IT

Will she ever buy a Chanel soap for herself? Probably not, but that's what makes the gift so special.

