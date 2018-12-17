Because sometimes a girl has to save her money for herself.
Too often cheap presents get confused with "throwaway gifts" or low-quality poor choices, but there are so many options for a girl on a budget that aren't destined to be re-gifted or immediately forgotten about. Ahead, the 10 best gifts to shop this season that they'll actually use, most well under $30 (because you know you've got to save up for all those post-holiday sales, anyway).
Bloomingdales, $18
Start 2019 off the responsible way with this cheeky, "Things I'll cancel later" daily planner. What? It's not wrong.
Anthropologie, $8
If she can't go more than 24 hours without her cup of coffee, she'll appreciate this monogrammed mug that looks way more expensive than it is. It can also be used as decor to store her pens and pencils.
Nordstrom, $29
The only thing worse than stepping out into frigid temperatures and not being able to scroll through Instagram is...not being able to feel your hands. Avoid both scenarios and
survive thrive this winter by stocking up on a cute pair of touchscreen gloves.
Sugarfina x Titos, $28
Host a happy hour for one with this chic mini vodka set that includes a copper mug and two sets of American Mule gummy bears infused with Tito's.
Le Labo, $14
Le Labo, responsible for the highly-praised Santal 33 and Roses fragrances, makes a perfectly-sized vegan-free lip balm infused with shea butter, jojoba seeds, and olive oil. If you feel like splurging, buy her the hand pomade to go with it.
Free People, $20
If her apartment is in need of some good vibes (let's be honest, whose isn't?), she'll love these LED moon string lights.
Urban Outfitters, $16
Do yourself a favor and follow @OverheardLA (and @OverheardNewYork), then buy the book version of the hilarious Instagram account. The gist: People submit real, ridiculous conversations that they overhear, and the account posts them anonymously.
Bloomingville, $11
A ceramic plate that says it all, currently 25 percent off.
DSW, $6
These velvet socks are perfect for Christmas morning (and every other morning after that). After slipping into these, she's never going to want to leave the house.
Chanel, $26
Will she ever buy a Chanel soap for herself? Probably not, but that's what makes the gift so special.
