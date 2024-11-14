Apple TV+'s dark comedy series Bad Sisters has returned for a second season, continuing the Garvey sisters' story after season 1's familial murder mystery. Co-created by and starring Sharon Horgan, the series follows five adult sisters in the lead-up to and aftermath of their abusive brother-in-law's death, as Eva (Horgan), Ursula (Eva Birthistle), Bibi (Sarah Greene), and Becka (Eve Hewson) try to protect their sister Grace (Anne-Marie Duff) and cover their tracks, since there's ample proof that they wanted to send Grace's husband six feet underground.

In season 2, the Garvey sisters' secrets are once again under threat of coming out, as the police investigate a new mysterious death connected to the ill-fated family. In addition to the returning cast of Irish actors, several of the new faces joining the series include alumni of beloved shows and franchises like Harry Potter, Killing Eve, and Game of Thrones. Read on to meet the talented cast of Bad Sisters. (If you need a quick refresher before watching Bad Sisters season 2, we've got you covered.)

Sharon Horgan as Eva Garvey

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Eva is the eldest of the Garvey sisters, who took on a matriarchal role after their parents died unexpectedly when the sisters were young. She was previously in a long-term relationship, but it ended after she discovered she couldn't have children.

Sharon Horgan, 54, does quadruple-duty on Bad Sisters, as the show's co-creator, co-writer, co-executive producer, and star. The Irish star is best known for creating and starring in several comedy series, including BBC Three's Pulling, Prime Video's Catastrophe, as well as creating HBO's Divorce, BBC's Motherland, and Starz's Shining Vale. Next up, she's set to play Amanda Knox's mother in Hulu's upcoming miniseries about the true-crime story.

Anne-Marie Duff as Grace Garvey

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Grace is a loving wife and mother to her husband JP and their teenage daughter Blánaid (played by Saise Quinn). Unfortunately, JP is the absolute worst, but she still struggles with her grief after her husband's death.

Anne-Marie Duff, 54, is a prolific English actress who rose to fame in the late '90s with her breakout role as Fiona Gallagher in Shameless (the British predecessor to the U.S. adaptation). She's best known for starring in British TV series including BBC's The Virgin Queen, HBO's His Dark Materials, and Netflix's Sex Education. She also won a British Academy Television Award (the U.K. equivalent of the Emmys) for Bad Sisters' first season.

Eva Birthistle as Ursula Garvey

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Ursula, the middle Garvey sister, is a nurse who shares three children with her husband. Before his death, JP tormented Ursula after discovering that she had cheated on her spouse.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Eva Birthistle, 50, is an award-winning actress who's best known for starring in projects in her native Ireland, including 2003's Ae Fond Kiss..., BBC One's Trust, 2007's Nightwatching, 2015's Brooklyn, and 2018's The Delinquent Season. She has also appeared in supporting roles in the Netflix shows The Last Kingdom, Fate: The Winx Saga, and Behind Her Eyes.

Sarah Greene as Bibi Garvey

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Bibi, the second-youngest Garvey sister, was the first one to suggest getting rid of JP in season 1. She was previously a crossbow champion, but she now wears an eyepatch after she was injured in an accident involving JP. She also has a wife and one child, and they're looking for an egg donor to have another in season 2.

Sarah Greene, 40, is an Irish stage and screen actress who received Tony Award and Laurence Olivier Award nominations for portraying Helen McCormick in the Martin McDonagh play The Cripple of Inishmaan, in which she co-starred alongside Daniel Radcliffe in 2014. She's also known for her roles in the TV shows Penny Dreadful, Ransom, Dublin Murders, Normal People, and Sexy Beast.

Eve Hewson as Becka Garvey

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Becka, the youngest Garvey sister, is a free spirit and slightly chaotic, but she holds a strong loyalty to her family. Before his death, JP rescinded on his offer to help fund her massage business, leaving Becka unable to afford the studio.

Eve Hewson , 33, is a rising star and the daughter of Paul Hewson, better known as U2 frontman Bono. Since her acting debut in 2008, the Irish actress has appeared in projects including 2015's Bridge of Spies, Cinemax's The Knick, and Netflix's Behind Her Eyes. Earlier this year, she starred alongside Nicole Kidman and Meghann Fahy in the Netflix minseries The Perfect Couple.

Claes Bang as John Paul "JP" Williams

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Grace's husband JP, or "The Prick" as his sisters-in-law cause him, is one of the most hate-able characters ever put to television. He emotionally abuses and terrorizes his wife, her sisters, and his other acquaintances throughout the season 1 flashbacks before his death, leading viewers to cheer even harder for the sisters to get away with their murder plots.

Claes Bang, 57, is a Danish actor and musician who performs under the moniker This Is Not America. He's best known for starring in acclaimed films—including Ruben Östlund's The Square and Robert Eggers's The Northman—and TV shows like Showtime's The Affair, Netflix's Dracula, and Apple TV+'s The New Look. Next up, he's set to star alongside Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista in the upcoming comedy The Wrecking Crew.

Michael Smiley as Roger Muldoon

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Roger is Grace's kind, churchgoing neighbor and confidant. Like everyone else in JP's life, Roger finds himself reeling from JP's abuse (and holding some big secrets) following his death. His life gets more complicated when he moves in with his sister, Fiona, in season 2.

Actor and comedian Michael Smiley, 61, grew up in Belfast, Northern Ireland. He has appeared in shows and films including BBC's Luther, 2011's Kill List, the "White Bear" episode of Black Mirror, 2015's The Lobster, and 2016's Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. He has also collaborated with his former flatmates Nick Frost and Simon Pegg, appearing in 2004's Shaun of the Dead and 2013's The World's End.

Fiona Shaw as Angelica Collins

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Roger's sister Angelica is introduced with the moniker "The Wagon," an Irish slang term for an obnoxious and annoying woman. It may not be an inaccurate term, as Angelica quickly begins nosing her way into the Garvey sisters' many secrets once she appears in season 2.

Fiona Shaw, 66, is an award-winning Irish stage and screen actress, who's best known for playing Petunia Dursley in the Harry Potter films. Stateside, she's also known for starring in shows including True Blood season 4, Killing Eve, Fleabag, Andor, and True Detective season 4. In 2020, The Irish Times listed her at No. 29 on their list of "the 50 greatest Irish film actors of all time."

Daryl McCormack as Matt Claffin

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

In season 1, Matt Claffin and his older brother Thomas's (played by Brian Gleeson, brother of Domhnall Gleeson) family insurance company is under threat of going bankrupt if they have to pay out JP's life insurance claim. They spend the season trying to find the Garvey sisters guilty of murder, but things get complicated when Matt falls for Becka.

Daryl McCormack, 31, was born and raised in County Tipperary, to an Irish mother and an African-American father. He's best known for starring in season 5 of Peaky Blinders; the 2022 sex comedy Good Luck to You, Leo Grande; and the 2024 action movie Twisters. Next he's set to appear in the ensemble cast of Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery.

Barry Ward as DI Fergal Loftus

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Detective Inspector Fergal Loftus investigates both JP's death in season 1 and the mysterious discovery of a dead body in season 2, which puts him back in the Garvey sisters' orbit. He's played by Barry Ward, 43, an Irish actor who started his career as a child and went on to star in projects including 2014's Jimmy's Hall, Netflix's The End of the F***ing World, 2019's Extra Ordinary, and AMC+'s Anne Boleyn.

Thaddea Graham as Una Houlihan

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Newly qualified Detective Constable Una Houlihan (above, right), who helps DI Loftus investigate throughout season 2, is played by Thaddea Graham, 27, a Northern Irish actress who was born in Changsha, China. She has starred in several TV shows including Netflix's The Letter for the King, Netflix's The Irregulars, BBC Three's Wreck, and season 4 of Sex Education, in which she played rival sex therapist O. Next up, she's set to appear in Noah Baumbach's upcoming film, as well as the Apple TV+ series Margo's Got Money Troubles.

Peter Claffey as Joe Walsh

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Peter Claffey, 28, is a familiar face to Bad Sisters fans; he appeared in a small role as Callum in season 1, before being recast as Joe Walsh (above, far right), Becka's love interest in season 2. The Irish actor and former rugby player will soon become a familiar face for Game of Thrones fans, as he's set to portray Ser Duncan the Tall in the upcoming spinoff A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight. He previously appeared in the BBC Three comedy series Wreck, and the Netflix series Vikings: Valhalla.