Spoilers for the Only Murders in the Building season 4 premiere ahead. Four years in, Only Murders in the Building has become known for its celebrity guest stars just as much (or maybe even more) as its true-crime satire. The acclaimed Hulu series returned for its fourth season on August 27, 2024, bringing a new set of A-listers to join Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez for a hilarious season-long murder mystery. While season 3 was a genre-bending original musical (with a heartbreaking ending cliffhanger), season 4 takes the podcasting trio to Hollywood, as the subject of a movie based on their in-show podcast. After a star-studded season premiere, La-La-Land is set to follow the trio back to the Arconia, where they'll investigate the murder of fan-favorite stunt person Sazz Pataki (Jane Lynch).

As the season 4 trailers have teased, the upcoming episodes will feature a jam-packed slate of guest stars, from the Tinseltown actors to the Arconia's residents in the second tower. Read on for our running list of all the new faces joining Only Murders in the Building season 4.

Meryl Streep as Loretta Durkin

(Image credit: Disney/Eric McCandless)

First things first, Loretta is back! Meryl Streep reprised her role from season 3, with the three-time Oscar winner (and Emmy nominee) popping up in a short appearance during episode 1. As of season 4, Loretta is living in L.A. and filming her role on the fake Grey's Anatomy spinoff, Grey's New Orleans: Family Burn Unit. She and Oliver are also still going strong, so hopefully, she'll take a trip to New York in later episodes.

Eugene Levy as Himself

(Image credit: Disney/Eric McCandless)

Schitt's Creek star Eugene Levy will be a recurring star throughout season 4, with the Emmy winner playing himself as he researches the role of Charles Haden Savage (Martin) in the OMITB film. So far he gets along with Charles, but we'll see how that goes throughout the season. As for real-life connections, this sees Levy reunite with Martin after they worked together on comedies including Father of the Bride, Bringing Down the House, and Cheaper by the Dozen 2.

Eva Longoria as Herself

(Image credit: Disney/Eric McCandless)

The Desperate Housewives and Land of Women star is another Hollywood actor playing herself in the new season, and the on-screen Longoria is set to play Mabel (Gomez) in the OMITB movie. As the actress explains in episode 1, the fictional studio execs decided to age Mabel up for the film because focus groups found the core trio's age gap "creepy."

Zach Galifianakis as Himself

(Image credit: Disney/Eric McCandless)

The Hangover and Baskets star rounds out the actors playing the podcasting trio, though his relationship with Oliver (Short) is the most contentious as of episode 1. Oliver has no idea who Galifianakis is, and the insulted comedian threatens to walk away from the movie. In reality, it's a funny moment nodding to the fact that both Short and Galifianakis previously hosted comedy-interview shows: Jiminy Glick and Between Two Ferns.

Molly Shannon as Bev Melon

(Image credit: Disney/Patrick Harbron)

Molly Shannon is the first of season 4's new guest stars who isn't portraying herself. Instead, she plays Bev Melon, the Paramount studio exec bringing Only Murders in the Building to the silver screen. Hopefully the comedy legend and The Other Two star will have plenty of scenes throughout the season.

Siena Werber and Catherine Cohen as The Brothers Sisters

(Image credit: Disney/Patrick Harbron)

Werber and Cohen play Tawny and Trina Brothers, the twin-sister directing duo who sign on to OMITB the movie fresh out of a successful run at Cannes Film Festival. Cohen is a comedian best known in the N.Y.C. stand-up circuit and for her Netflix comedy special The Twist...? She’s Gorgeous. Meanwhile, Werber recently appeared in HBO's The Sympathizer and Netflix's Brand New Cherry Flavor.

Jin Ha as Marshall

(Image credit: Disney/Patrick Harbron)

Ha joins the series as Marshall, the passionate (and semi-nosy) screenwriter for OMITB the movie. The actor is best known for his roles in Max's Love Life, FX's Dev, the 2024 drama Civil War, and Apple TV+'s Pachinko.

Scott Bakula as Himself

(Image credit: Disney/Patrick Harbron)

In a nice season-premiere surprise, one of the celebs that the series name-dropped in season 3 actually appeared. While attending the Hollywood party, Charles runs into Bakula, with the Quantum Leap and NCIS: New Orleans actor playing himself. Though it could have been an awkward meeting—Bakula's now dating Charles' ex Joy (Andrea Martin)—Bakula gives Charles the hint that Sazz is missing after the season 3 cliffhanger.