Virgin River was already Netflix ’s longest-running drama—but they’re upping the ante even more with a forthcoming season 8. Well before season 7 premiered, the streamer greenlit another installment of the feel-good series about life in the tiny, fictional, eponymous California town . Based on the romance book series by Robyn Carr, showrunner Patrick Sean Smith has “no plans to wrap up the series anytime soon,” telling Deadline that “as long as people keep coming back for it, we’re proud and happy to keep telling these stories.”

With that in mind and season 7 available on Netflix, here’s what we know about season 8, including when we can expect the new episodes after that cliffhanger season 7 finale.

Jack (Martin Henderson) and Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge) welcomed a newborn in season 7. (Image credit: Netflix)

Is 'Virgin River' renewed for season 8?

Back in July 2025—just days after season 7 wrapped production—Netflix announced that Virgin River fans had even more to look forward to with an early season 8 renewal. “On behalf of myself and the whole Virgin River family, we’re eternally grateful to Netflix and to the fans for allowing us to continue on this journey with these beloved characters,” Smith told Tudum at the time. According to the streamer, Virgin River is Netflix’s longest-running current original scripted series, and season 8 will add 10 more episodes to its story.

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Season 8 will likely release in 2027. (Image credit: Netflix)

When will 'Virgin River' season 8 come out?

Since premiering in 2019, the small town drama series has maintained a consistent schedule, releasing new episodes almost every year—the only time this went off course was between seasons 6 and 7 (6 debuted in December 2024, and audiences had to wait until March 2026 to get season 7, despite getting an early renewal). With that in mind, the absolute latest we expect season 8 to hit our screens is late 2027, though it’s very likely that we’ll get new episodes earlier than that. According to Deadline , filming resumes in April and is set to wrap up in August, so hopefully we’ll be back in our favorite cozy town by next spring.

Most of the core cast will return for the upcoming episodes. (Image credit: Ricardo Hubbs/Netflix)

Who in the 'Virgin River' cast will return for season 8?

While returning and new cast members haven’t officially been announced, it’s safe to assume that Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson will return as the central couple of the series, Mel and Jack. Other series regulars, like Colin Lawrence (Preacher), Annette O’Toole (Hope), Tim Matheson (Doc), Sarah Dugdale (Lizzie), Zibby Allen (Brie), Kai Bradbury (Denny), Kandyse McClure (Kaia), and Ben Hollingsworth (Brady), will also return. (Yes, it’s been announced that we’ll see more of Brady, despite his accident. More on that below!)

Season 7 also introduced a few new faces, and we know a handful will stick around: Cody Kearsley (Clay) and Austin Nichols (Eli). Clay will continue searching for his missing sister, and Smith confirmed to Deadline that Eli will make another appearance.

Mike (Marco Grazzini) and Victoria (Sara Canning) are among the characters who won't be back in season 8. (Image credit: Netflix)

A few characters have been confirmed not to return. In a surprising shake-up, Smith also told Deadline that Marco Grazzini, who plays Mike, and Lauren Hammersley, who plays Charmaine, won’t reprise their roles in season 8. While the showrunner explained they could return in future seasons, he said their stories were complete for now and that he wants to make room for new characters.

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“For me, I’m just trying to look to the longevity of the show and making sure that the characters that we’re keeping have enough story engine in them to keep going,” Smith told the outlet. “So I can’t say there are any specific cast shakeups planned, but I think we will have to start to—as characters run their course—make some decisions and bring in some new blood.”

Similarly, Rachel Drance, who played the pregnant woman whose baby Jack and Mel adopted, is also “out for now,” according to Smith. And season 7 newcomer Sara Canning, who played Marco’s love interest Victoria, won’t be back.

Season 8 is set to explore how Doc (Tim Matheson) and Hope (Annette O'Toole) "find their way back to each other." (Image credit: Ricardo Hubbs/Netflix)

What will 'Virgin River' season 8 be about?

Season 7 marked a few milestones for the residents of Virgin River: Mel and Jack adopt a baby from one of her patients; Jack and Preacher end their professional partnership so that Preacher can open his own restaurant; Doc partners with a hospital to elevate the medical care available to the small town; Brie and Mike break up, allowing Brie and Brady to reunite; and Lizzie and Denny welcome a daughter named Koko.

The most recent season also saw the departure of Calvin (David Cubitt/Josh Blacker), who was killed by Charmaine’s (Lauren Hammersley) obsessive former boss, and expanded beyond the confines of Virgin River via Mel and Jack’s honeymoon to Mexico and their urgent trip to the hospital she used to work at in L.A. With their baby’s birth complications and admission into the NICU, we’ll likely see more of their big city journey in season 8.

The introduction of Hope’s ex-husband, Roland (John Ralston), took a toll on Doc and Hope’s relationship in season 7, which ended with an explosive fight. “There’s definitely a huge rift between Doc and Hope, and I think a big question in season 8 is, ‘Will they find their way back to each other?’” Smith told Tudum .

The final moments deliver another blow that Smith confirmed would be a major storyline in season 8. While Mel and Jack’s baby is entered into the NICU, Brady gets into a potentially fatal motorcycle accident. Unfortunately, fans will have to wait for the new season to find out the ramifications of the crash—although it doesn’t seem like it died, given the confirmation he’s a returning cast member. Here’s to hoping he has minor injuries, if any!

We'll have to wait to see how detrimental Dan's (Benjamin Hollingsworth) motorcycle accident is. (Image credit: Netflix)

Will season 8 be the final season of 'Virgin River?'

As reported by Deadline, Smith has “no plans” for season 8 to be the final installment in the romantic series . Of course, any renewal decisions will come down to Netflix, although Virgin River is one of its most popular offerings: The show was among its top five most-watched series between 2020 and 2025. While the show has diverged from the source material, there are certainly many stories to tell, with currently 21 books in the Robyn Carr series . We’ll certainly be happy to return to our favorite cozy California outpost as long as Netflix continues making the show!