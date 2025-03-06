Netflix's new Italian series The Leopard is an absolute must-watch TV show for fans of opulent period dramas—not to mention a good love triangle. (We're looking at you, fans of The Empress.) Based on the famed Giuseppe Tomasi di Lampedusa novel of the same name, the six-episode series takes place in 1860s Sicily, as the Italian people rise against the French Bourbons to unify the country. Amongst a backdrop of revolution, Sicilian prince Fabrizio Corbera (better known as The Leopard) tries to protect his family and keep them together, even as romantic and political turmoil threaten to tear them apart.

The Leopard gathered a cast of Italy's rapidly rising stars, from a former Sydney Sweeney co-star to the daughter of Italian and French film loyalty. Read on to learn all about the cast of The Leopard, including which actors became a real-life couple offscreen.

Kim Rossi Stuart as Don Fabrizio Corbera, Prince of Salina

(Image credit: Lucia Iuorio/Netflix)

Don Fabrizio is the patriarch of the Corbera family, and a Sicilian prince loyal to the House of Bourbon. With the threat of revolution on the horizon, the titular Leopard plans to hunker down with his family in their palatial estate, while the soldiers tire themselves out in the summer heat. But when his nephew Tancredi goes off to join the revolution, Fabrizio must adapt to a quickly changing world.

Kim Rossi Stuart, 55, is an Italian stage and screen actor and director, who began his career 50 years ago as a child star and rose to fame in the '90s. He's best known for films including 1986's The Name of the Rose, 1994's Senza pelle, 1995's Beyond the Clouds, 2005's Romanzo criminale, and 2020's The Best Years. He also recently appeared in the Italian crime series Everybody Loves Diamonds.

Benedetta Porcaroli as Concetta Corbera of Salina

(Image credit: Caterina Zavaglia/Netflix)

Concetta is the second-eldest Corbera daughter and a favorite of her father Fabrizio. At the start of The Leopard, Concetta returns home from a Palermo convent as peasants begin to ransack the city. Her quiet life becomes complicated when she falls for her cousin Tancredi and gets drawn into a love triangle.

Benedetta Porcaroli, 26, started as a child model and had her first role in the Italian series Tutto può succedere at age 17. She's best known for starring as Chiara in the Netflix teen drama Baby, as well as acting alongside Sydney Sweeney in the 2024 horror film Immaculate.

Deva Cassel as Angelica Sedara

(Image credit: Lucia Iuorio/Netflix)

Angelica Sedara is a middle-class woman from Donnafugata who catches Tancredi's eye. In an interview with Variety, Deva Cassel who plays her described Angelica as coming "from a humble background and has an opportunity to enter the echelon of nobility....But the more things progress, the more she realizes that she has her own hidden identity.”

Cassel, 20, is the daughter of Italian actress Monica Bellucci and French actor Vincent Cassel. The actress and model made her film debut in 2023's The Beautiful Summer, and The Leopard is her first television role. Since making her modeling debut at a 2021 Dolce & Gabbana show, she has become a Dior ambassador and walked for brands including Jacquemus, Coperni, Courrèges, Alberta Ferretti, and Fendi.

Saul Nanni as Tancredi Falconeri

(Image credit: Lucia Iuorio/Netflix)

Tancredi (right) is a relative of the Corbera family, who joins the revolution for a chance to escape his gilded cage and build his own future. Tancredi leaves behind his uncle Fabrizio, who treats his nephew like a son, and his cousin and love Concetta. However, things change when Tancredi meets the beautiful Angelica Sedara.

Saul Nanni, 26, began acting as a teenager in shows and films, including the Disney Channel Italy series Alex & Co. Nanni's best known for his film roles in 2020's Under the Riccione Sun, 2022's Brado, and 2022's Love & Gelato. He and his Leopard co-star Deva Cassel have been dating since they met on the set of the Netflix series.

Paolo Calabresi as Padre Pirrone

(Image credit: Lucia Iuorio/Netflix)

Padre Pirrone lives with the Corberas and offers them spiritual guidance. He's played by Paolo Calabresi, 60, who started as a stage actor before transitioning to film and TV in the late '90s, including a role in The Talented Mr. Ripley. He's best known for starring in the I Can Quit Whenever I Want film series.

Francesco Colella as Don Calogero Sedara

(Image credit: Lucia Iuorio/Netflix)

Don Calogero is the mayor of Donnafugata and Angelica's father who has recently become wealthy through dubious means. He's played by Francesco Colella, 51, an Italian actor and writer who previously starred in the TV series The Good Mothers, Christian, and Miss Fallaci.

Astrid Meloni as Maria Stella Corbera of Salina

(Image credit: Caterina Zavaglia/Netflix)

The pious and shrewd Maria Stella Corbera is a loyal partner to her husband Fabrizio but does not approve of how he favors Tancredi and Concetta over the rest of their children. Not to mention his adulterous "encounters in Palermo."

Astrid Meloni, 42, is an Italian stage and screen actress born in Sardinia, whose notable works include 2019's Storia di Nilde, 2024's Il sogno dei pastori, and the TV series Nudes 2.

Francesco Di Leva as Russo

(Image credit: Lucia Iuorio/Netflix)

Russo is Fabrizio's groundskeeper who gets caught stealing from the Corbera lands. Fabrizio shows mercy, but only to ensure Russo and his men will protect the aristocratic family from the revolutionary army.

Francesco Di Leva, 46, is an acclaimed Italian actor who made his film debut in 1999's The Man-Eater. He previously won a David di Donatello Award (Italy's equivalent of the Oscars) for his role in 2022's Nostalgia.