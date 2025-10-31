The Witcher has finally returned for season 4, with Liam Hemsworth taking over as monster-hunting hero Geralt of Rivia . Amid brewing, continent-wide warfare, Geralt is tasked with battling magical foes and searching to reunite with both his lover Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) and surrogate daughter, Princess Ciri (Freya Allan).

The season 4 finale ended with Geralt officially becoming a knight, Yennefer planning to form a powerful Lodge of Sorceresses, and Ciri in grave peril after being captured by conniving mercenary Leo Bonhart (Sharlto Copley). Oh, and there’s still a prophecy out there warning that Ciri will play a key role in the end of the world. Needless to say, our heroes have quite a lot on their plate heading into The Witcher’s grand finale!

With the show officially renewed for a final season, here’s everything we know about The Witcher season 5 so far.

Liam Hemsworth's debut as Geralt of Rivia. (Image credit: Susie Allnutt/Netflix)

Will 'The Witcher' season 5 be the last season?

Yep! In April 2024, Netflix officially renewed The Witcher for a fifth and final season , which was filmed back-to-back with season four.

“We’re thrilled to be able to bring Andrzej Sapkowski’s books to an epic and satisfying conclusion,” creator and showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich said in a statement . “It wouldn’t be our show if we didn’t push our family of characters to their absolute limit — stay tuned to see how the story ends.”

Ciri (Freya Allan), Geralt (Liam Hemsworth), and Yennefer (Anya Chalotra). (Image credit: Susie Allnut/Netflix)

When will ‘The Witcher’ season 5 come out?

Netflix hasn’t officially announced when The Witcher season 5 will arrive on the streamer.

During an October 30 interview with GamesRadar+ , Hissrich said that, although filming for season 5 wrapped a “few weeks” before season 4’s release, she’ll be “in [post-production] for a very long time for season 5.”

Because fantasy series like The Witcher often have lengthy post-production periods due to their high levels of visual effects, it’s fair to guess that the show won’t premiere until sometime in late 2026 or early 2027. For comparison, The Witcher season 4 wrapped filming in October 2024 and premiered on Netflix in October 2025.

Francesca (Mecia Simson) and Yennefer (Anya Chalotra). (Image credit: Netflix)

Who will be in the cast of ‘The Witcher’ season 5?

After taking over the role of Geralt of Rivia in season four, Liam Hemsworth will return to star in The Witcher season five. Joining him in the main cast are Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, Freya Allan as Ciri, Joey Batey as Jaskier, Mahesh Jadu as Vilgefortz, and Bart Edwards as Emhyr.

We can also expect to see season four’s many supporting players back in action next season, including Meng’er Zhang as Milva, Eamon Farren as Cahir, Laurence Fishburn as Regis, Sharlto Copley as Leo Bonhart, Mimî M. Khayisa as Fringilla, James Purefoy as Skellan, Anna Shaffler as Triss, and Sha Dessi as Nimue.

Geralt (Liam Hemsworth, center) with Regis (Laurence Fishburne, left) and the rest of the Hansa. (Image credit: Susie Allnutt/Netflix)

What will ‘The Witcher’ season 5 be about?

Season 4 was a loose adaptation of Sapkowski’s fifth The Witcher book, 1996’s Baptism of Fire —which also happens to be the name of the season finale. With that in mind, we can expect season 5 to adapt the events of the final two main books in the series: 1997’s The Tower of the Swallow and 1999’s The Lady of the Lake .

Going into The Witcher’s final season, the show’s central found family of Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri are still separated from one another. They’ll almost certainly continue to fight their way back towards one another in season 5, while taking on villains like mercenary Leo Bonhart, manipulative mage Vilgefortz, and Ciri’s biological father, ruthless Nilfgaardian emperor Emhyr Var Emreis. Plus, our heroes will once again be forced to contend with the world-ending Ithlinne Prophecy, in which Ciri is fated to play a role.