As K-pop continues to grow as a global phenomenon and reign over charts around the world, Apple TV+ is riding the hallyu wave with the release of KPOPPED. The new reality series, out August 29, highlights rising K-pop groups as they craft special performances alongside Western pop stars, reworking their hit songs with K-pop’s experimental flair.

Among the groups is Billlie , a seven-member girl group that is split into two teams to perform alongside vocal legend Patti LaBelle and rapper Megan Thee Stallion , who pulls double-duty as an executive producer on the series. In fact, the Grammy-winning rapper hit it off with Billlie so much so that five months after filming wrapped late last year , she took to TikTok to tell her 16 million followers to give them a listen.

Billlie performs their song "flipp!ng a coin" on KPOPPED. From left: Sheon, Haruna, Siyoon, Haram, Moon Sua, Tsuki, and Suhyeon. (Image credit: Courtesy of Apple TV+)

They're sure to get even more exposure on KPOPPED, where they kick the series off with a standout first episode. Since their debut in November 2021, the seven-member girl group composed of Moon Sua , Suhyeon , Haram , Tsuki , Sheon , Siyoon , and Haruna has drawn in fans with their viral powerhouse performances and chameleonic range. The group has been widely lauded for taking on and perfectly embodying new genres of music with every comeback—from EDM to rock to bubblegum pop to jazz —according to their concept, bridging dreams and reality.

“To us, a performance isn’t just about the act itself; it’s about sharing a story and emotions,” Haram tells Marie Claire, in an emailed interview with the group. “I felt that [KPOPPED’s] theme of ‘connection beyond borders and generations’ perfectly matched Billlie’s identity. While preparing the stage, we tried to convey how much we love music and how sincerely we want to connect with people.”

Below, the members of Billlie chat with Marie Claire about rehearsing with Western artists, their dream collaborations, and the Billlie songs that new fans need to check out.

The members of Billlie, from left: Siyoon, Tsuki, Sheon, Suhyeon, Moon Sua, Haruna, Haram. (Image credit: Mystic Story)

Marie Claire: What was your first response when you heard about the opportunity to be part of KPOPPED?

Moon Sua: I felt both excited and honored. It wasn’t just about having the chance to perform on a new stage—it was the significance of participating as a representative artist on a global platform like Apple TV+. Naturally, thoughts like, ‘What kind of performance can we show?’ and ‘How can we tell Billlie’s story?’ kept running through our minds, and the excitement grew day by day. Above all, having a stage with respected artists, exchanging our music with them, brought us so much joy. Just the idea of showing Billlie’s energy to a wide audience made us happy, and I felt that this project would become another important chapter in our journey.

MC: You’re the only group in KPOPPED who got the chance to work with star/executive producer Megan Thee Stallion. What was that process like?

Sheon: Every moment was so enjoyable. Megan wasn’t just energetic on stage—her honesty and vitality throughout the preparation process inspired us tremendously. Especially as we rehearsed together to perfect the performance, her confidence and free-spirited approach reminded us that enjoying the stage is the greatest strength.

We put a lot of effort into bringing out Megan’s energy while staying true to Billlie’s unique style. I feel this stage wasn’t just a collaboration, but a display of teamwork that drew out the best in both sides.

Siyoon: As a rapper, Megan has always been a huge inspiration to me. Her flow, the power in her lyrics, and the way she owns the stage felt even more special in person. During recording and rehearsal, Megan paid close attention to our ideas and tone, which gave us the confidence to really bring the performance to life. It also strengthened my desire to collaborate with her officially in the future.

Megan Thee Stallion (center) performs "Savage" with Billlie (from left: Siyoon, Sheon, and Moon Sua). (Image credit: Courtesy of Apple TV+)

MC: Siyoon and Moon Sua, was it nerve-wracking at all to perform your new rap verses for “Savage” for Megan?

Siyoon: Rather than feeling nervous, I felt motivated by the overwhelming confidence and energy I’d seen in Megan’s performances. So I practiced tirelessly, paying attention to every detail, from live performance to English pronunciation, and carefully adjusted the tone and breathing for the rap.

Moon Sua: I felt the same way. Of course, there was a pleasant sense of nervousness, but my desire to make the stage with Megan a success was even stronger. From the very beginning of practice, we focused on aligning every little detail together. I was more focused on enjoying the moment, and performing in sync with the members created a memory I’ll always treasure.

MC: One of the sweetest moments on the show is Tsuki tearing up hearing Patti LaBelle’s voice. What was it like rehearsing and performing with a vocal legend?

Tsuki: I’ve danced countless times to Patti LaBelle’s music since I was very young, so hearing we would perform together was unbelievable. Preparing alongside her and hearing her voice in person was overwhelming in the most wonderful way, and I couldn’t help but cry. Her voice carries not only technical perfection but genuine emotion, and each phrase on stage fills the space with resonance.

Suhyeon: It was truly an honor. Patti LaBelle is widely recognized as a legendary artist, but being close to her voice and performance showed me why. It’s not just skill—it’s how her voice can dominate a stage while warmly embracing the audience. Performing alongside her was a moment we felt really proud of as a team, and that feeling will stay with us for a long time. It was an experience that made me think deeply about the music and performances I want to create as an artist.

Patti LaBelle (center) performs "Lady Marmalade" with Billlie (from left: Haruna, Haram, Suhyeon, and Tsuki). (Image credit: Courtesy of Apple TV+)

MC: Haram mentions in the show that “Lady Marmalade” is a song she's wanted to cover since she was a trainee. What are some other songs that have been on your wishlist to cover?

Haram: We even have videos from when we were trainees practicing “ Lady Marmalade ,” learning the choreography, and singing along. It was always a song we dreamed of performing on stage. Getting the chance to perform it with the legendary Patti LaBelle made the experience even more meaningful for me and the members.

Sheon: Our wishlist also included songs like [Megan’s] “ Mamushi ,” but the one that drew me the most was “Savage.”

Suhyeon: I’ve long admired Tori Kelly, so as a trainee I spent a lot of time singing her songs. “ Confetti ” and [her cover of Stevie Wonder’s] “ Don’t You Worry ’Bout A Thing ” were songs that accompanied me through my growth and training. Performing songs I once sang only in practice in front of fans, as an artist, would feel truly special.

MC: If you were to have another K-pop/Western pop crossover moment, who would you want to collaborate with?

Haram: I really admire Jorja Smith, and if I had the chance, I would love to work with her. Her music has depth while feeling very contemporary.

Sheon: I’d love to collaborate with my musical role model: Daniel Caesar. His soulful melodies and heartfelt lyrics have always inspired me. Listening to songs like “LOVE AGAIN” [featuring Brandy] or “Best Part” [featuring H.E.R.] makes me imagine what it could be like with Billlie.

Our team has always aimed to push past our own limits through new challenges, and we want to carry that spirit forward. Moon Sua

MC: What songs would you recommend to someone who just discovered Billlie and wants to dig in deeper?

Haram: “ RING ma Bell (what a wonderful world) .” Its hard rock-driven energy and powerful band sound showcase the force of our performance and our passion for the stage. It’s also one of the stages that helped shape Billlie’s powerful image, so I definitely recommend it.

Haruna: “ trampoline ” from our fifth mini album. With a nu-jazz foundation and warm melody, it highlights our vocals delicately and lets listeners naturally feel Billlie’s colors. Inspired by childhood memories of bouncing on a trampoline, it conveys freedom and hope. The song has been well-received on jazz charts both domestically and internationally, so I hope new fans give it a listen.

Suhyeon: “remembrance candy ,” the title track from the same album. With lyrics written by IU , it’s a truly precious song that reflects on reclaiming lost memories and moving forward. It is important to understanding Billlie’s story and contains emotions everyone can relate to, so I think it resonates well with fans discovering us for the first time.

Tsuki: “ GingaMingaYo (the strange world) .” This song is especially meaningful to me, as it’s when I started receiving recognition for my expressive facial performance . Beyond the choreography, it expresses the confusion and questions everyone experiences growing up through bold sounds and unique moves. It showcases Billlie’s experimental and daring style, making it a perfect introduction to our diverse musical charms and stage presence.

The Billlie members, from left: Moon Sua, Suhyeon, Tsuki, Siyoon, Haram, Sheon, and Haruna. (Image credit: Mystic Story)

MC: As you approach the group’s fourth anniversary on November 10, what goals do you have for the future as Billlie?

Moon Sua: Looking back, every moment wasn’t easy, but I know better than anyone that we’ve come this far because of the love and support from our fans. Looking ahead, we want to return that energy on even bigger stages. We hope to meet fans directly through various domestic and international performances and tours, while continuing to share music that carries our own stories and colors, expanding the world of Billlie. Our team has always aimed to push past our own limits through new challenges, and we want to carry that spirit forward—growing into artists who, five or ten years from now, will still be remembered for deep storytelling and powerful performances.

Suhyun: One of my biggest goals for the future is to expand Billlie’s musical boundaries through collaborations with artists from around the world. We’ve always enjoyed taking on new challenges and experimenting, and working with artists from different cultures and musical backgrounds is itself a huge source of inspiration. If we can use these encounters to express Billlie’s story and colors in new ways, we can share our music in fresh ways with even more people. Continuing Billlie’s story alongside diverse global artists is one of our major goals for the future.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.