When Love Island USA season 7 aired earlier this summer, emotional girlies across the globe found a new role model in bombshell Amaya Espinal. The 25-year-old nurse from N.Y.C. arrived in the villa on day five and quickly stood out with her bubbly, effusive personality and enviable confidence. Even when some of the men on the show tried to diminish her shine, Amaya stood tall and gave girls who have been seen as "too much" a new mantra: "God forbid I'm a sensitive gangsta."

Ahead of the season 7 reunion, Amaya Papaya—who won this installment with her beau Bryan—sat down with Marie Claire to give some Solicited Advice to all of us who miss seeing her on our TVs. The people's princess answered our questions on everything from hair care to bedroom tips to how to cut off an ex. She also gave a new set of remixed aphorisms for situations, including clapping back to the haters—"If I'm too much for you, find something that's less"—and telling if a crush likes you—"If he's not meeting you in a middle ground, baby, let him fall through those cracks."

Love Island USA winners Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales. (Image credit: Ben Symons/Peacock)

Watch the special clip above, and tune in to the Love Island USA season 7 reunion on Monday, August 25, 2025, at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT, streaming on Peacock.

