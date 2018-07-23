Today's Top Stories
Hunter Rain Boots Are Under $100 at Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale

Do not pass these up.

Courtesy

When a pair of Hunter rain boots that normally retail for $140 are $50 off during Nordstrom's amazing anniversary sale, you don't pass them up. They're certified life savers when you're commuting to work in terrible weather and don't want to slip and fall, or worse—ruin your shoes.

Everyone and their mother has a pair of Hunter's for a reason. They're stylish, comfy, and can be worn in all weather conditions, including snow. A pair of rain boots is the most underrated item in a woman's capsule wardrobe, and if you don't know which fit is best for you there's a variety of styles to choose from that also happen to be on sale (!).

In addition to the "Original Short" rainboot, there's a pair of "Quilted Gloss" Chelsea rain boots that are $55 off and come in a chic dark slate color (a.k.a. grey) that are still available in sizes 5-9. As for the original short rainboot, sizes 5-9 are also still available, and they come in a medium width in case you want to wear them with thicker socks when it starts to get cooler outside.

Hunter, $140 $90
Courtesy
Hunter, $155 $100
Courtesy
You can get an incredible deal on the "Original Tall" version too, but only size 5 is left. These rain boots come in whole sizes, and it's recommended to order a size down if you're in-between.

Hunter, $150 $100
Courtesy
Shop these Hunter rain boots before they sell out, then scroll through more incredible deals, below, from Nordstrom's anniversary sale happening through August 5.

