Pippa Middleton is rumored to give birth any day now, but she isn't just sitting around. After some retail therapy earlier this week, today Pippa Middleton was spotted buying groceries and running errands around London. The expectant mother wore a chiffon polka dot maxi dress that gently draped over her baby bump and layered on a plum-colored cardigan. Pippa, who has been wearing sneakers a lot lately, sported her white kicks with star prints underneath. She kept all her necessities in a plain, beige tote and hid her eyes from the paparazzi with black sunglasses.

Ever since we started tracking Pippa's pregnancy style, I've noticed she has mostly worn dresses. (Exhibit A, B, C, D, and E!) Whether they be floral prints or stripes, the socialite gravitates towards effortless, breezy pieces that (sometimes) hide her belly and doesn't resemble maternity wear in the slightest. It's her way of looking stylish and comfortable without resorting to sweats or leggings. Genius, if you ask me.

Hopefully, we get to see one or two more outfits before she heads to St. Mary's Hospital in London to give birth. That is presumably where she'll welcome her baby with James Matthews as they were spotted visiting the Lindo Wing last week.



