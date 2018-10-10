image
Today's Top Stories
1
How You Can Support the Survivors In Your Life
2018 American Music Awards - Arrivals
2
The Best Red Carpet Looks at the 2018 AMAs
Doctor Who Series 11
3
Why The New 'Doctor Who' Is Revolutionary
image
4
10 Horror Movies You Need to Watch on Netflix
image
5
Running for Office Is Risky, But It's Worth It

Pippa Middleton Wore an Adorable Polka Dot Dress While Out Grocery Shopping

Pippa is weeks, if not days, away from giving birth.

image
By Marina Liao
EXCLUSIVE: Pippa Middleton Shows Off Her Fashionable Maternity Style while Running Errands in London
TheImageDirect.com

Pippa Middleton is rumored to give birth any day now, but she isn't just sitting around. After some retail therapy earlier this week, today Pippa Middleton was spotted buying groceries and running errands around London. The expectant mother wore a chiffon polka dot maxi dress that gently draped over her baby bump and layered on a plum-colored cardigan. Pippa, who has been wearing sneakers a lot lately, sported her white kicks with star prints underneath. She kept all her necessities in a plain, beige tote and hid her eyes from the paparazzi with black sunglasses.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Ever since we started tracking Pippa's pregnancy style, I've noticed she has mostly worn dresses. (Exhibit A, B, C, D, and E!) Whether they be floral prints or stripes, the socialite gravitates towards effortless, breezy pieces that (sometimes) hide her belly and doesn't resemble maternity wear in the slightest. It's her way of looking stylish and comfortable without resorting to sweats or leggings. Genius, if you ask me.

Hopefully, we get to see one or two more outfits before she heads to St. Mary's Hospital in London to give birth. That is presumably where she'll welcome her baby with James Matthews as they were spotted visiting the Lindo Wing last week.

EXCLUSIVE: Pippa Middleton Shows Off Her Fashionable Maternity Style while Running Errands in London
TheImageDirect.com

Love Pippa's polka dot dress? Shop similar options, below.

Club Monaco Griga Dress clubmonaco.com $149.00
SHOP IT
Betsey Johnson Polka Dot Wrap Dress bloomingdales.com $128.00
SHOP IT
RIXO London Dress net-a-porter.com $465.00
SHOP IT
Michael Kors Collection net-a-porter.com $1,975.00
SHOP IT
Related Stories
image
Pippa Middleton's Best Fashion Moments
image
Pippa Middleton Wore a Chic Floral Maternity Dress
EXCLUSIVE: Pregnant Pippa Middleton seen riding her bike whilst out and about in London
Pippa Middleton Rolls Through London in Florals

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Fashion
Gigi Hadid Heads To Bella Hadids Birthday Party In New York
Gigi Hadid's Best Style Moments Ever
2018 American Music Awards - Red Carpet The Nakedest Looks from the 2018 AMAs
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image Lady Gaga Will Host Next Year's Met Gala
2018 American Music Awards - Arrivals
The Best Red Carpet Looks at the 2018 AMAs
image The New Gucci Bag We Predict You’ll See Everywhere
image Everything We Know About the VSFS So Far
image Kate Middleton Just Re-Wore Her Favorite Dress
image What Kate Might Wear to Princess Eugenie's Wedding
image Pippa Middleton Wore a Purple Dress While Shopping
image Kylie Jenner Loves Her Latex Dresses