Shailene Woodley Chose a Sheer Dior Dress for the Season 2 Premiere of 'BLL'

She nailed it.

image
By Marina Liao
image
Dia DipasupilGetty Images

Last night, Shailene Woodley joined the cast of Big Little Lies to celebrate season 2 of the show in New York City. For the special occasion, Woodley chose a black Dior dress that featured a bodysuit underneath a layer of tulle and mesh material. The sheer dress was reminiscent of one Bella Hadid wore recently, though Woodley had long sleeves with a dotted print. The actress paired the dress with Christian Louboutin black pumps.

In short, she looked amazing. The self-proclaimed "hippie" definitely stole the spotlight on the red carpet and looked like a glamorous Hollywood movie star. Her costar Laura Dern also seemed to pick up on the sheer memo, opting for a see-through blouse underneath a white blazer. The duo stood arm in arm with the rest of the BLL cast while smiling and posing for the cameras. (So cute!)

"Big Little Lies" Season 2 Premiere
Monica SchipperGetty Images
"Big Little Lies" Season 2 Premiere
Nicholas HuntGetty Images

At one point, Woodley even took off her black heels to dance inside:

"Big Little Lies" Season 2 Premiere After Party
Dia DipasupilGetty Images
"Big Little Lies" Season 2 Premiere
Dia DipasupilGetty Images

Season 2 of Big Little Lies will premiere on HBO June 9 and here's what to expect (pssst: Meryl Streep!!).

