Last night, Shailene Woodley joined the cast of Big Little Lies to celebrate season 2 of the show in New York City. For the special occasion, Woodley chose a black Dior dress that featured a bodysuit underneath a layer of tulle and mesh material. The sheer dress was reminiscent of one Bella Hadid wore recently, though Woodley had long sleeves with a dotted print. The actress paired the dress with Christian Louboutin black pumps.

In short, she looked amazing. The self-proclaimed "hippie" definitely stole the spotlight on the red carpet and looked like a glamorous Hollywood movie star. Her costar Laura Dern also seemed to pick up on the sheer memo, opting for a see-through blouse underneath a white blazer. The duo stood arm in arm with the rest of the BLL cast while smiling and posing for the cameras. (So cute!)

Monica Schipper Getty Images

Nicholas Hunt Getty Images

At one point, Woodley even took off her black heels to dance inside:

Dia Dipasupil Getty Images

Dia Dipasupil Getty Images

Season 2 of Big Little Lies will premiere on HBO June 9 and here's what to expect (pssst: Meryl Streep!!).

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE