Working moms-to-be are superheroes, and they deserve a kickass wardrobe to match. Finding cute maternity clothes is a serious struggle though, especially for your 9-to-5. To solve this fashion dilemma, J.Crew and HATCH announced that they've teamed up and created a pregnancy-friendly workwear collection. The collab, which is available to shop right now, features everything from neutral-colored blazer/trouser sets to floral print dresses that don't drown you, or your bump, in fabric.

J.Crew even redesigned its best-selling office-approved pieces like the "Résumé" dress to carry you through all three trimesters. Prices for the collection range from $59.50 to $298, with all styles available online at J.Crew.com and HatchCollection.com. Many of the pieces (like the knit dresses) are even good for off-duty fall activities.

And for the ultimate icing on the cake: Meghan Markle has worn both J.Crew and HATCH pieces before. Therefore, by extension, this collaboration is kind of royal-approved. The Duchess may even want to take some design notes for her own prospective workwear line.

Shop some of our favorite J.Crew x HATCH pieces below:

