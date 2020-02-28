image
Editors handpick every product that we feature. We may earn money from the links on this page.

Kate Middleton's Monica Vinader Earrings Are Still Available at Nordstrom

image
By Katherine J Igoe
The Duchess Of Cambridge Visits London Stadium To Meet The Parents And Guardians Of SportsAid Stars
WPA PoolGetty Images
    • We finally have the ID on the earrings, and the Monica Vinader pair is still available at Nordstrom.
        Siren Bezel Set Onyx Earrings
        Siren Bezel Set Onyx Earrings
        Monica Vinader nordstrom.com
        $195.00
        SHOP IT
        Siren Mini Nugget Drop Earrings
        Siren Mini Nugget Drop Earrings
        Monica Vinader nordstrom.com
        $150.00
        SHOP IT

        This week Kate Middleton visited a SportsAid event at London Stadium in a fabulous sporty outfit (and inexpensive sneakers, which I love). As spotted by People, we now also have the ID for her earrings (Monica Vinader) and, hooray for us—they're still available online.

        What I love about the whole look, but the jewelry in particular, is that it has to be light and mobile since Kate was doing a lot of movement at the event. Seriously, there was running and jumping and punching, and the very sporty duchess was game to do all of it, natch.

        The earrings are juuuust small enough so as not to get caught on anything or hurt her ears, but are still the pretty drop style Kate loves so much.

        At the moment, Nordstrom only has the light green (it looks like Kate's are a shade darker, sort of a kelly green) in the larger size. But, great news, they do have the bright green in a slightly smaller version, as well as matching pieces like stud earrings, a bracelet, and a ring.

        If you absolutely must have those larger earrings, bookmark the above page, and just keep checking—they might get a restock.

        Kate paired the look with a green sweater, navy pants, and white sneakers with green and beige stripes (sadly not available anymore, but keep checking the link).

        It's not too matchy, but just thematic enough so as not too long like she just threw it together. I mean, she never looks like that, but my point is she looks especially great in the color.

        Here's the full outfit:

        BRITAIN-ROYALS
        YUI MOKGetty Images

        And a close-up of the earrings:

        The Duchess Of Cambridge Visits London Stadium To Meet The Parents And Guardians Of SportsAid Stars
        WPA PoolGetty Images

        Brb, going to see if I can replicate that exact look—her sneakers and her necklace are available, too.

